Ford launches telematics platform and mobile app to help maximize your fleet’s performance

To help commercial vehicle customers optimize their fleets and make them even more efficient, Ford Commercial Solutions officially launches Ford Telematics, a web-based software platform and subscription service designed to grant fleet managers easy access to important connected vehicle data.

A division of Ford Mobility, Ford Commercial Solutions is dedicated to helping fleets improve their operational effectiveness by offering manufacturer-grade connected vehicle data and information verified by Ford engineers.

Through Ford Telematics, commercial vehicle customers can monitor their fleets with GPS tracking and geofencing, get live vehicle health alerts to plan and limit downtime, set reminders for vehicle service, analyze driver behavior, and help manage fuel usage to potentially reduce costs.

“Fleet operators and managers are always looking for better ways to improve their business, but they can only do that if they have the right data at hand,” said Michelle Moody, Director, Ford Commercial Solutions. “Ford Telematics not only puts that essential information right at their fingertips, its intuitive interface and mobile companion app for drivers make it even easier to process all that data – meaning businesses can focus on what they do best: serving their customers.”

Ford is offering six months of complimentary access to Ford Telematics on qualified commercial vehicle purchases from now through July 31.* Customers can learn more about Ford Telematics by visiting the Ford Telematics website, and can confirm eligible purchases at fordupfits.com

With Ford Telematics, fleet managers can help:

Improve utilization : Keep track of fleet vehicles with GPS tracking and geofencing capabilities. Knowing exactly where vehicles are helps identify which driver is closest to the next call, plan more effectively and get the most out each vehicle.

: Keep track of fleet vehicles with GPS tracking and geofencing capabilities. Knowing exactly where vehicles are helps identify which driver is closest to the next call, plan more effectively and get the most out each vehicle. Maximize vehicle availability : Receive proactive notifications and vehicle health alerts to plan and stay ahead. Workflow tools will help schedule services well in advance, avoid costly, unexpected repairs and reduce disruption to fleet operations.

: Receive proactive notifications and vehicle health alerts to plan and stay ahead. Workflow tools will help schedule services well in advance, avoid costly, unexpected repairs and reduce disruption to fleet operations. Optimize running costs : Minimizing waste is crucial to every business. Fleet Managers can monitor the fuel consumption of all vehicles and identify areas of waste as well as their causes.

: Minimizing waste is crucial to every business. Fleet Managers can monitor the fuel consumption of all vehicles and identify areas of waste as well as their causes. Protect drivers and vehicles : Manage the fleet and driver compliance every day with a range of notifications, including advance service reminders or a warning if a driver isn’t wearing their seatbelt. This helps managers act quickly and protect their staff, their vehicles and their operation.

: Manage the fleet and driver compliance every day with a range of notifications, including advance service reminders or a warning if a driver isn’t wearing their seatbelt. This helps managers act quickly and protect their staff, their vehicles and their operation. Improve driver behavior: Valuable insights into driver behavior informs business of coaching opportunities to increase efficiency, reduce waste and improve compliance.

As part of a Ford Telematics subscription, commercial customers will also have access to the Ford Telematics Drive mobile app, which offers a user-friendly way to associate drivers with vehicles and for drivers to report the condition of their vehicles. Digital vehicle checks remove the need to file paperwork, and the app also allows drivers to relay information that may not be readily available through a vehicle’s telematic control unit, such as tire conditions or broken mirrors.

The Ford Telematics Drive mobile app is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Ford Telematics takes advantage of Ford vehicles’ built-in modems to transfer data directly from the vehicle to the cloud, and to connect seamlessly with its platform – without the need for additional aftermarket hardware, third-party management or installation downtime. Factory-fitted modems are integrated deep into the architecture of Ford vehicles, enabling the company to engineer the vehicle, the data signals and the modem in tandem to maximize the depth and breadth of data used to develop new solutions for fleet customers.

All 2020 model year Ford and Lincoln vehicles come equipped with factory-installed connectivity. For vehicles already in service without factory-installed connectivity, Ford has developed the Ford Plug-In Modem Kit that businesses can use to ensure they receive data from their entire fleet. This kit uses a y-splitter so that the OBD II port remains free for other uses.

* Offer available on 2020/2021 modem equipped vehicles. Must take new retail delivery from an authorized Ford Dealer’s stock by 7/31/20, and activate complimentary Ford Telematics 180 day trial by 10/31/2020. Must have an eligible FIN code to participate. Subject to credit approval. May not be combined with other telematics offers. No cash value. Not all features or services will be available in all markets. Subject to monthly charge after complimentary trial period has expired. Cellular networks/vehicle capability/data plan coverage may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. Program subject to change. Go to fordupfits.com/telematics for important terms and conditions.

SOURCE: Ford