Ford launches Ford Territory for Chinese market with Punch Powertrain CVT

During Guangzhou Auto Show, Ford introduced a new SUV for the Chinese market – the Ford Territory. The automatic version of the vehicle is equipped with a CVT by Punch Powertrain, selected for its excellent driveability and overall efficiency. For Punch Powertrain the launch of this vehicle represents an important milestone, as it welcomes a new global customer.

Custom to Chinese market

The vehicle is custom designed for the Chinese market and is developed and manufactured jointly with local partner Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd (JMC). This SUV targets young families, a demanding segment towards driving comfort, style and safety. Ford specifically targets second-tier fast growing cities in China, which represent the country’s largest growing markets. Ford Territory is one of the first in the series of SUVs to address this market and is intended to put Ford on a growth trajectory in China.

Excellent driveability and fuel efficiency

The automatic transmission version of the vehicle is equipped with VT5 – a next generation CVT by Punch Powertrain. The transmission provides excellent driveability and launch performance. In addition, the CVT has proven to deliver top scores in official fuel efficiency ratings. To improve fuel efficiency even further, the vehicle will also be offered with a VT5 in combination with a P0 48V system.

The CVT’s excellent performance was achieved by a series of sophisticated design adjustments to the solid base of the previous generation. The transmission has the world’s largest ratio coverage in its class (7.2) and has the most sophisticated active hydraulic controls to achieve the highest levels of overall system efficiency. As a result the VT5 is the new benchmark in CVT transmission efficiency and in Automatic powertrain fuel efficiency.

New global customer in mass production

In its rich history, Punch Powertrain has supplied various OEMs, the largest customer being BMW. In recent years, the company focused on the Chinese market, where it well established its position with the Chinese domestic OEM brands, being the third largest supplier of automatic transmissions towards this segment. 12% of all automatic transmissions and 80% of all CVT’s installed by domestic OEMs are of Punch Powertrain’s make.

The success of Punch Powertrain’s products in China is well equipped to contribute to Ford’s growth ambition in this market. For Punch Powertrain the cooperation with Ford marks an important milestone, welcoming a new global customer in mass production.

SOURCE: Punch Powertrain