Ford to launch new direct parts sales operation – Parts Plus

Ford set to launch ‘Parts Plus’, a direct sales channel for trade parts. As market leader in the UK, Ford becomes the first manufacturer to offer a full range of parts directly to independent repairers. In addition to supplying Ford and Motorcraft parts, Parts Plus will also provide access to the all-new Omnicraft range, which includes highly competitive products and prices for all major UK brands.

Operated by Ford, the 84 Part Plus Centres planned will have defined customer focused territories and improved service levels. The first Parts Plus Centre opens this summer, with each Parts Plus Centre selected and created to ensure there is customer service continuity from the current Ford Dealer partners.

Focused on meeting the needs of trade customers, Parts Plus Centres will hold tailored, competitively-priced stock of genuine Ford, Motorcraft and Omnicraft parts, supplied through a reliable and regular distribution service. Based on local business knowledge, customers can expect friendly and helpful advice from product experts and take advantage of an ongoing marketing programme.

Parts Plus customers will also receive a wide range of benefits including technical support on how to repair Ford vehicles and marketing advice on how to grow their business in an increasingly complex and competitive market.

Ford also announces the appointment of Richard Allott as Operations Director for Parts Plus. Richard joins Parts Plus from Ford Retail, where he has been TrustFirst Parts’ Operations Director for the last five years.

Carlos Ovilo, Customer Service Director Ford of Britain, said: “Providing all customers with a professional and dedicated service is a key priority and this exciting initiative enables us to move our already successful wholesale offering to the next level. We are delighted to welcome Richard Allott to lead the implementation of the project – he brings with him a wealth of operating experience in this sector and we look forward to the insights and leadership he brings to the launch and Parts Plus”.

