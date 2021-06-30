Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant assembles the one millionth Transit in North America

Ford and the UAW workers at Kansas City Assembly Plant celebrate producing one million Transit vans in North America since production began in 2014

Ford and the UAW workers at Kansas City Assembly Plant celebrate producing one million Transit vans in North America since production began in 2014. Ford Transit is America’s best-selling van1, and Ford has been the commercial van leader for 42 years2. Kansas City Assembly Plant will also produce Ford’s first all-electric van, the E-Transit, coming later this year.

The one millionth Transit rolled off the line June 29. It is an ingot silver, high-roof, extended wheelbase cargo van with rear-wheel drive. A Ford dealer in California ordered it.

1 Based on total U.S. reported sales (2020 calendar year).

2 Based on total U.S. reported sales (1979-2020 calendar year). Includes Ford E-Series, formerly called Econoline, van and chassis; Club Wagon; Transit Connect cargo van and passenger wagon; Transit cargo van, passenger van and chassis.

SOURCE: Ford