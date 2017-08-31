Ford issues two safety recalls and two safety compliance recalls in North America

Ford Motor Company is issuing two safety recalls and two safety compliance recalls in North America. Details are as follows:

2017 Ford F-150 and Mustang vehicles

Ford is issuing a safety recall for approximately 935 2017 Ford F-150 and Mustang vehicles for ARC passenger air bag inflators. Ford was notified by Takata, a supplier that uses the inflators in airbag modules, of an abnormal deployment of ARC’s passenger airbag inflator during testing conducted at Takata’s engineering facility.

In the affected vehicles, the ARC inflator may rupture during a front passenger airbag deployment resulting from a crash which may result in metal fragments striking vehicle occupants and causing serious injury and death.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include: 2017 Ford F-150 built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, July 20, 2017 to Aug. 1, 2017 2017 Ford Mustang built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, July 20, 2017 to Aug. 1, 2017

The recall involves approximately 935 vehicles in North America, including 650 in the United States and federalized territories, 279 in Canada and six in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S26.

Dealers will replace passenger airbag modules.

2017 Ford Explorer, Taurus and Police Interceptor Utility and Sedan vehicles

Ford is issuing a safety recall for approximately 263 2017 Ford Explorer, Taurus and Police Interceptor Utility and Sedan vehicles with incorrect steering gear heat shield fasteners.

In the affected vehicles, some of the steering gear heat shield fasteners may have a surface finish with insufficient corrosion protection. Without the proper finish, the heat shield may corrode and detach from the steering gear – exposing the steering gear system to higher than expected temperatures. If the steering gear electrical connectors melt, the driver may experience sudden loss of assist without warning while driving, accompanied by the fault message “Service Power Steering Now” in the instrument cluster. Sudden loss of power steering assist while driving would require higher steering efforts, especially at lower speeds, which may result in an increased risk of a crash. Loss of power steering assist is unlikely to be associated with accidents at higher speeds, as the amount of assist supplied reduces as vehicle speed increases.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include: 2017 Ford Explorer built at Chicago Assembly Plant, May 7, 2017 to May 10, 2017 2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility built at Chicago Assembly Plant, May 7, 2017 to May 8, 2017 2017 Ford Taurus built at Chicago Assembly Plant, May 7, 2017 to May 8, 2017 2017 Ford Police Interceptor Sedan built at Chicago Assembly Plant, May 7, 2017 to May 8, 2017

The recall involves approximately 263 vehicles in North America, including 253 in the United States and federalized territories, nine in Canada and one in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S23.

Dealers will inspect and replace steering gear heat shield fasteners as required.

2015-17 Ford F-150 Crew Cab and 2017 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab vehicles

Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately 141,000 2015-17 Ford F-150 Crew Cab and 2017 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab vehicles to inspect and, if necessary, replace the left rear inflatable seatbelt assembly .

In the affected vehicles, inadequate rivet head thickness may allow separation of the left rear inflatable seat belt buckle from its mounting bracket during a crash – increasing the risk of injury.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include: 2015-17 Ford F-150 built at Dearborn Assembly Plant and at Kansas City Assembly Plant, July 20, 2015 to June 16, 2017 2017 Ford Super Duty built at Kentucky Truck Plant, Oct. 20, 2015 to June 16, 2017

The recall involves approximately 141,340 vehicles in North America, including 117,423 in the United States and federalized territories, 15,715 in Canada and 8,202 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17C12.

Dealers will inspect left rear seat belt buckle assembly rivet head thickness and will replace the seat belt buckle assembly if the rivet is found to be inadequate.

2017 Ford Focus vehicles

Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately 835 2017 Ford Focus vehicles to inspect and replace the second-row left-side seatback frame as required if there is inadequate weld penetration between the outboard pivot bracket and the pivot nut joint.

if there is inadequate weld penetration between the outboard pivot bracket and the pivot nut joint. In the affected vehicles, a seatback with inadequate weld penetration between the outboard pivot bracket and the pivot nut joint may have reduced strength – potentially increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include 2017 Ford Focus vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, June 7, 2017 to June 12, 2017.

The safety compliance recall involves approximately 835 vehicles in North America, including 698 in the United States and federalized territories, 132 in Canada and five in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17C13.

Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the second-row left-side seatback frame if an inadequate weld is identified.

