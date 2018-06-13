Ford issues two safety recalls in North America, expands one recall

Ford is issuing two safety recalls and expanding one recall in North America. Details are:

Select 2018 Ford F-150, Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles equipped with a 3.5-liter GTDI V6 engine for high-pressure fuel pumps with misaligned welds

Ford is issuing a safety recall in North America for approximately 7,500 2018 Ford F-150, Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles equipped with a 3.5-liter GTDI V6 engine for high-pressure fuel pumps with misaligned welds.

On the affected vehicles, the high-pressure fuel pump assembly may have inadequate welds between the pump housing and its mounting flange. As a result, the fuel pump welds in these vehicles may be susceptible to high-cycle fatigue fractures that could cause the fuel pump to move relative to its mounting flange, resulting in eventual loss of the sealing integrity of the cam cover or the fuel lines and an oil or fuel leak, increasing the risk of fire.

Ford is not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Affected vehicles include:

2018 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Truck Plant between March 14, 2018 and April 24, 2018

2018 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant between March 20, 2018 and April 17, 2018

2018 Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant between March 14, 2018 and April 12, 2018

2018 Lincoln Navigator vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant between Feb. 20, 2018 and May 6, 2018

The recall involves approximately 7,580 vehicles in North America, with 5,645 in the United States and federalized territories, 1,625 in Canada and 310 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S17.

Dealers will replace the high-pressure fuel pump, high-pressure fuel discharge tube, and high-pressure pump and discharge tube mounting bolts at no cost to the customer.

Select 2018 Ford F-650 and F-750 vehicles with hydraulic brake systems for missing brake hose corrosion protection plating

Ford is issuing a safety recall in North America for approximately 1,500 2018 Ford F-650 and F-750 vehicles with hydraulic brake systems for missing brake hose corrosion protection plating.

On the affected vehicles, some primary and/or secondary brake circuit hose assemblies located between the master cylinder and the hydraulic control unit may not have the specified anti-corrosion plating on the metal ferrules that attach a flexible braided steel hose to metal tubes. Lack of anti-corrosion plating can lead to premature corrosion of the brake hose ferrules. This can subsequently result in brake fluid leakage and reduced brake function, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Affected vehicles include 2018 Ford F-650 and F-750 vehicles built at Ohio Assembly Plant between Jan. 26, 2018 and March 13, 2018.

The recall involves approximately 1,485 vehicles in North America, with 1,474 in the United States and 11 in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S19.

Dealers will replace the brake hose assembly with parts that contain properly plated ferrules at no cost to the customer.

Expansion relating to select 2017-18 Ford Edge, 2017-18 Ford Fusion and 2017 Lincoln MKZ vehicles equipped with a 2.0-liter gas engine and 6F35 transmissions to replace torque converters

Ford is including an additional 27 2018 Ford Edge, 2018 Ford Fusion and 2017 Lincoln MKZ vehicles in an existing safety recall for Ford Edge, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles equipped with a 2.0-liter gas engine and 6F35 transmissions in North America that may have torque converters with inadequately welded studs.

In the affected vehicles, if the improperly welded studs detach, the torque converter will lose coupling to the engine flexplate, which can result in loss of motive power without warning while driving, which may increase the risk of a crash. The power steering, power brakes, electrical function and vehicle restraint systems will still continue to operate, and the transmission park function will not be affected.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include:

2017 Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant between April 25, 2017 and July 28, 2017

2018 Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant between Oct. 10, 2017 and March 8, 2018

2017 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant between May. 4, 2017 and June 15, 2017

2018 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant on Aug. 24, 2017

2017 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant between May. 4, 2017 and Aug. 24, 2017

The recall now involves approximately 6,063 vehicles in North America, including 5,352 in the United States and federalized territories, 699 in Canada and 12 in Mexico.

Dealers will replace the torque converters at no cost to the customer.

