Ford issues two safety recalls in North America

Ford is issuing two safety recalls in North America. Details are:

Select 2018 Ford F-650 and F-750 vehicles with hydraulic brake systems for inadequate parking brake cable tension

Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall for 151 2018 Ford F-650 and F-750 vehicles with hydraulic brake systems located in the United States for potential unintended vehicle movement.

In affected vehicles, the parking brake cable may not have adequate tension, which could result in reduced parking brake performance and unintended vehicle movement, increasing the risk of accident or injury.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include 2018 Ford F-650 and F-750 vehicles with hydraulic brake systems built at Ohio Assembly Plant, March 28, 2018 to April 17, 2018.

The recall involves 151 vehicles in the United States. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18C05.

Dealers will adjust the parking brake cable to the proper tension at no cost to the customer. When operating a vehicle prior to repair, customers should make sure the transmission is secured in ‘Park’ (if equipped) or the wheels are chocked before leaving the vehicle unattended.

Select 2018 Ford EcoSport vehicles for incorrect brake fluid reservoir cap and owners’ manual kits

Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall for 273 2018 Ford EcoSport vehicles located only in U.S. federalized territories for incorrect brake fluid reservoir caps and owners’ manual kits.

In affected vehicles, European brake fluid reservoir caps and European owners’ manual kits were incorrectly installed, instead of the U.S. versions required by federal motor vehicle safety standards.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include 2018 Ford EcoSport vehicles built at Chennai Assembly Plant, Oct. 27, 2017 to March 6, 2018.

The recall involves 273 vehicles only in the U.S. federalized territories. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18C04.

Dealers will replace the brake fluid reservoir cap and owners’ manual kit with the versions required by federal motor vehicle safety standards at no cost to the customer.