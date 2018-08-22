Ford issues two safety recalls in North America

Ford is issuing two safety recalls in North America. Details are:

Select 2012-15 Ford Focus Electric, 2013-15 Ford Fusion Energi and 2013-15 Ford C-MAX Energi vehicles for 120-volt convenience charge cords



Ford is issuing a recall for approximately 50,000 120-volt convenience charge cords originally provided with select 2012-15 Ford Focus Electric, 2013-15 Ford Fusion Energi and 2013-15 Ford C-MAX Energi vehicles.

Using the 120-volt convenience charge cord originally provided with the affected vehicles with an AC outlet that is not on a dedicated circuit or is damaged, worn or corroded may result in increased temperature at the wall outlet and potentially lead to a fire.

Ford is aware of some fire reports.

Affected vehicles include:

2012-15 Ford Focus Electric vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Sept. 15, 2011 through March 14, 2015

2013-15 Ford Fusion Energi vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Sept. 4, 2012 through March 5, 2015

2013-15 Ford C-MAX Energi vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, April 13, 2012 through March 14, 2015

There are approximately 50,524 vehicles in North America with accompanying charge cords relating to this concern, with 49,197 vehicles in the United States and its federalized territories and 1,327 in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S24.

Owners will be notified by mail and reminded of the requirements for adequate wall outlets, and that extension cords should not be used under any circumstance to charge their vehicles. They will be instructed to take their vehicle to a Ford dealer to have the factory-equipped 120-volt convenience charge cord replaced with the latest version of the 120-volt convenience cord that includes a thermistor, free of charge. The thermistor can identify over-temperature conditions at the plug/outlet interface and will discontinue charging until the temperature decreases to an appropriate level.

Select 2018 Ford Edge, 2019 Ford Flex, 2018 Lincoln MKX and 2019 Lincoln MKT vehicles for improperly secured power supply cable fasteners

Ford is issuing a recall for approximately 100 2018 Ford Edge, 2019 Ford Flex, 2018 Lincoln MKX and 2019 Lincoln MKT vehicles that may not have the power supply cable fastener properly secured to the alternator or to the starter motor.

In the affected vehicles, if the nut used to fasten the power supply cable to the starter motor or alternator is not fully tightened or is cross threaded, the interface may not provide a secure connection. An improperly fastened power supply cable increases the potential for an electrical surge, which could lead to a fire.

Ford is not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Affected vehicles include 2018 Ford Edge, 2019 Ford Flex, 2018 Lincoln MKX and 2019 Lincoln MKT vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant on May 29, 2018.

There are approximately 87 vehicles in the United States and seven in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S25.

Dealers will inspect the alternator and starter motor power supply cable nuts and studs for cross threading or damage and verify that the nuts are properly torqued using a torque wrench, at no charge to the customer.