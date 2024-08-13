Ford issues do-not-drive advisory for remaining open Takata recalls; drivers urged to contact dealerships immediately

Ford today issued a do-not-drive advisory for owners of certain vehicles who have not yet had their vehicles repaired under three past safety recalls

These previously announced recalls (15S21, 17S42, and 19S01), the first issued in 2015, involve several vehicle lines equipped with Takata non-desiccated airbag inflators. This do-not-drive advisory is the second Takata related do-not-drive recall advisory issued by Ford and it is intended to encourage owners to complete the recall repairs immediately.

The age of these vehicles makes it increasingly possible that a part inside the airbag will explode and expel sharp metal fragments during a crash. This could cause serious injury or death to the driver or passengers.

Approximately 765,600 airbag inflators in Ford and Lincoln vehicles are impacted globally, including 374,300 in the U.S. Ford continues trying to contact customers about these recalls, with more than 121 million outreach attempts to date in the U.S. alone, including letters, emails, phone calls, text messages and more than 1 million canvassing visits to customer homes. As a result, 95% of U.S. customers completed Takata recalls.

The do-not-drive advisory applies to all customers who have not completed recalls 15S21, 17S42 and 19S01, including driver and passenger airbag inflators in:

2004-2006 Ford Ranger trucks

2005-2014 Ford Mustang vehicles

2005-2006 Ford GT vehicles

And passenger airbag inflators in:

2006-2012 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan, Lincoln MKZ / Zephyr vehicles

2007-2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles

2007-2011 Ford Ranger trucks

Parts are available now. Customers can request mobile service, or dealers will tow vehicles directly to the dealership for repair. Dealerships will also provide a free interim loaner vehicle, if necessary.

Ford will continue notifying known owners every month through a variety of communication channels with the updated do-not-drive advisory message. To see if your vehicle is involved in this safety recall, visit www.ford.com/support/recalls/ or nhtsa.gov/recalls.

SOURCE: Ford