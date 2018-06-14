Ford introduces two new fuel-efficient taxis; hybrid and diesel versions give operators more choice, potential savings

Ford, America’s commercial vehicle leader, introduces two new taxis: the new 2019 Transit Connect Taxi and Ford’s most fuel-efficient, purpose-built taxi ever – the 2019 Fusion Hybrid Taxi.

“Taxi operators want vehicles that are reliable, efficient and comfortable,” said Imran Jalal, brand and communications manager for Ford fleet marketing. “Transit Connect Taxi and Fusion Hybrid Taxi offer all three with special attention to potentially help lower fuel costs. Plus, Fusion Hybrid underscores our commitment to introduce even more efficient and capable hybrids in the future.”

New 2019 Transit Connect Taxi

Transit Connect Taxi, when equipped with available 1.5-liter EcoBlue® diesel engine, is targeted to return an EPA-estimated Highway rating of at least 30 mpg. Actual mileage will vary. Final EPA-estimated ratings available early 2019.

The Transit Connect Taxi offers seating for five with a roomy, flexible interior well-suited for livery service. It features more than 60 cubic-feet cargo volume behind the second row, more than the Nissan NV200 Taxi.

Along with the newly available EcoBlue diesel engine, the new 2019 Transit Connect Taxi comes with a recessed second-row seat, a taxi upfit wiring harness, first-row side curtain airbags, optional roof access hole for signage and a reverse sensing system. It is also available with School Bus Yellow paint.

Standard dual sliding side doors provide riders with a wide entrance and exit. A low vehicle floor ensures easy step-ups and step-downs. The new taxi can be made wheelchair accessible through the Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier program. The modification features an easy-to-deploy ramp that doubles as a deck for cargo when stowed in the back.

First-ever Fusion Hybrid Taxi

The first-ever Fusion Hybrid Taxi shares parts with the Ford Police Responder Hybrid for improved durability in a livery duty cycle (police vehicles come with many heavy-duty chassis parts, like wheels and suspension).

For Fusion Hybrid Taxi, Ford is projecting EPA-estimated ranges comparable to that of the Ford Police Responder Hybrid (projected EPA-estimated ratings of 40 mpg City/36 mpg Highway/38 mpg Combined). Actual mileage will vary.

The 2019 Fusion Hybrid Taxi includes a police-tuned suspension with increased ride height and calibrated high-performance brakes, plus steel wheels. It features heavy-duty cloth seating or optional vinyl seating, vinyl floors, available School Bus Yellow paint, a standard rearview camera, and a mounting plate on top of the instrument panel to secure taxi meters and other fleet equipment.

The 2019 Transit Connect Taxi and 2019 Fusion Hybrid Taxi can be ordered now. The 1.5-liter EcoBlue® diesel on 2019 Transit Connect will be available to order soon. Both Ford taxi models go on sale by year-end.

