Ford introduces fuel efficient mild hybrid technology to Fiesta Van

Ford is adding a new electrified option to the Fiesta Van line-up with an EcoBoost Hybrid model that introduces intelligent mild hybrid technology for the company’s compact van customers.

Available to order from August and powered by Ford’s advanced 48-volt EcoBoost Hybrid powertrain, the new Fiesta Van variant is designed to deliver responsive petrol engine performance and reduced cost of ownership for urban hatchback van owners and operators.

Ford’s 125 PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid powertrain offers a compelling alternative for customers desiring petrol engine driveability, with the fuel efficiency enhanced using up to 24 Nm of electric torque and performance enhanced using up to 50 Nm of electric torque at low rpm. The Fiesta Van EcoBoost Hybrid is also designed to allow continued access to areas restricting or banning diesel vehicles. The mild hybrid system does not compromise Fiesta Van’s 1.0 m³ load area in any dimension and the payload is 531 kg.

“The new Fiesta Van EcoBoost Hybrid is Ford’s latest step towards offering high-value electrified options across its van range. Advanced, proven mild hybrid technology provides owners with a compact vehicle that’s responsive to drive and cost-effective to operate,” Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe.

In addition, the Fiesta Van features advanced connectivity and driver assistance technologies to help drivers stay on schedule and avoid costly prangs when operating in busy urban environments.

Electrified powertrain helps save fuel

The Fiesta Van EcoBoost Hybrid’s powertrain features technology similar to that introduced to the International Van of the Year award-winning Transit Custom EcoBlue Hybrid in 2019.

A belt-driven integrated starter/generator (BISG) in place of the standard alternator enables recovery and storage of energy usually lost during braking and coasting to charge a 48-volt lithium-ion air-cooled battery pack.

The more powerful BISG also enables the Fiesta Van EcoBoost Hybrid’s Auto Start-Stop technology to operate in a wider range of scenarios for even greater fuel savings, including when coasting to a stop below 25 km/h (15 mph) and even when the vehicle is in gear with the clutch pedal depressed.

The BISG also acts as a motor, integrating with the engine and using the stored energy to provide torque assistance during normal driving and acceleration, as well as running the vehicle’s electrical ancillaries.

The intelligent, self-regulating mild hybrid system continuously monitors how the vehicle is being used to determine when and how intensively to charge the battery for optimal benefit, and when to utilise the stored battery charge to reduce the amount of work required from the petrol engine.

The technology contributes to fuel efficiency from 4.1 l/100 km and CO2 emissions from 93 g/km NEDC (5.1 l/100 km and 115 g/km WLTP) – a fuel efficiency improvement of up to 6 per cent compared with the non-hybrid model (NEDC).1

The Fiesta Van EcoBoost Hybrid powertrain also features cylinder deactivation technology that further enhances fuel efficiency by automatically switching off one of the cylinders when full capacity is not needed, such as when coasting or cruising with light demand on the engine. The system can disengage or re-engage one cylinder in 14 milliseconds with no compromise in performance or refinement.

Fiesta Van EcoBoost Hybrid is available in both the Trend and Sport series and replaces the 85 PS 1.5-litre TDCi powertrain option. A non-hybrid 125 PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost with six-speed manual transmission is also available, with fuel efficiency from 4.2 l/100 km and CO2 emissions from 97 g/km NEDC (5.1 l/100 km and 117 g/km WLTP).

Technology to boost productivity

The Fiesta Van EcoBoost Hybrid’s interior is well-suited to modern commercial use. Drivers who use mobile devices to plan routes, track deliveries and stay updated benefit from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ compatibility included free-of-charge as part of the standard SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system.2

Supported by an 8-inch central touchscreen that can be operated using pinch and swipe gestures, SYNC 3 features a new interface with larger buttons that are more intuitive and easier to use.

Internet connectivity is available with standard FordPass Connect modem technology3 – enhancing productivity with the ability to create a mobile WiFi hotspot and enabling owners to keep their vehicle safe, secure and running efficiently using the FordPass Pro app.4

Technologies including Pre-Collision Assist with Active Braking,5 Cross Traffic Alert with Active Braking5 and Ford’s Lane-Keeping System5 can help Fiesta Van drivers avoid or mitigate the effects of collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. Adaptive Cruise Control with Speed Sign Recognition5 can even help drivers avoid fines and penalties. The technology can adjust the vehicle speed to within legal limits by monitoring the roadside and overhead gantries for speed signs.

The enhanced Fiesta Van range including the new EcoBoost Hybrid introduces exterior enhancements including new LED reflector headlights as standard for Trend models, upgraded to LED projector headlights for Sport models. Both series also benefit from new wheel designs; 16-inch steel wheels on Trend and 17-inch seven-spoke alloys on Sport.

As part of Ford’s commercial vehicle line-up, a range of Special Vehicle Options paint finishes and exterior packs can be ordered to best suit individual business requirements.

The Fiesta Van EcoBoost Hybrid joins Ford’s extensive range of mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid electrified commercial vehicles. Ford last year also introduced 48-volt mild hybrid Transit, Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom EcoBlue Hybrid variants, in addition to the Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid range.

SOURCE: Ford