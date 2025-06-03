Ford honors Flex with 2025 Sustainability Supplier of the Year Award

Flex today announced it was named a 2025 Sustainability Supplier of the Year by Ford Motor Company at the automaker's annual Supplier Awards ceremony

Flex today announced it was named a 2025 Sustainability Supplier of the Year by Ford Motor Company at the automaker’s annual Supplier Awards ceremony. The award honors Flex for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in sustainable manufacturing and its leadership in developing a scalable solution for automotive product-level emissions transparency.

“This recognition is a testament to the success of our longstanding work with Ford and our shared commitment to advancing sustainability across the automotive value chain,” said Michael Hartung, Chief Commercial Officer at Flex. “We are proud to collaborate with Ford to bring next-generation mobility innovation to life and contribute to its mission of building a more sustainable transportation future.”

Ford highlighted Flex’s work on the automotive industry’s first product carbon footprint tracking pilot, developed in partnership with the automaker. Built on Catena-X standards, the pilot is targeted at tackling one of the industry’s most pressing challenges – tracking emissions at the product level across the value chain – by establishing a scalable, transparent framework for emissions traceability.

Flex’s sustainability strategy is grounded in science-based environmental action, a safe and respectful work environment, ethical business practices, investment in the communities where it operates, and a commitment to accelerating a more sustainable value chain. Through disciplined practices and collaborative partnerships, Flex aims to build a cleaner, healthier world while delivering value for its customers and stakeholders.

SOURCE: Flex