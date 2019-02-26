Ford helps point businesses in the right direction with new connected vehicle navigation apps at MWC Barcelona 2019

Ford is announcing today, at MWC Barcelona, two new smartphone navigation app integrations designed to help drivers find their way – for business or for pleasure.

Building on a comprehensive suite of in-vehicle apps for the Ford SYNC 3 infotainment platform, the navigation services will give Ford owners confidence that they will arrive at precisely the right location – irrespective of address or postcode – while taking the most appropriate route for their type of vehicle.

Already a leading navigation app for professional drivers, Sygic Truck Navigation is the first to bring features tailored for commercial vehicles to an in-dashboard display, helping vans avoid narrow roads or getting stuck beneath low bridges. * Fully offline 3D‑mapping aids navigation even in rural areas without mobile coverage; the app can also take account of the larger dimensions common with commercial vehicles – such as a high-roof Ford Transit van towing a trailer – to help navigate around narrow roads and bridges. Sygic Truck Navigation also includes configurations for camper vans and motorhomes, providing optimised routing and custom points of interest including camping areas.

what3words helps people to find places quickly and accurately with the power of just three words. ** what3words has divided the entire planet into three‑metre squares and, employing a unique algorithm, has given each its own simple three‑word address. For example, ///gently.talents.quibble points to the Ford stand in Hall 1 at MWC Barcelona. With the new SYNC 3 AppLink integration, Ford drivers with the what3words iOS or Android app will be able to navigate confidently to a precise location – be it a specific entrance on an industrial estate or a meeting spot for a mountain bike ride in the country – simply by saying the three‑word address as a voice command.

“For commercial vehicle drivers working from a mobile office, on‑the‑go connectivity is now more important than ever,” said Don Butler, executive director, Connected Vehicle Platform and Product, Ford. “With the addition of what3words and Sygic Professional Navigation to the AppLink and wider SmartDeviceLink ecosystem, Ford is providing important new tools to help get the job done, enabling drivers to navigate to their destinations – wherever they may be – quickly, confidently and accurately.”

Ford’s SYNC 3 AppLink infotainment system allows drivers to use supported smartphone apps on their vehicle’s integrated touchscreen. Assisted by advanced voice commands and intuitive steering‑wheel controls, AppLink helps drivers to benefit from more productive and enjoyable distraction‑free journeys.

Ford is committed to delivering the benefits of connectivity across its entire commercial vehicle product line-up. In addition to the features enabled through SYNC 3, Ford is introducing FordPass Connect on-board modem technology on its latest Transit and Ranger products.

FordPass Connect lets drivers and passengers stay connected throughout their journey, just as they would at home; a 4G LTE‑powered Wi‑Fi hotspot provides super‑fast in‑vehicle internet access for as many as ten devices up to 15 metres outside the vehicle.

The on-board modem also allows fleet operators to improve vehicle utilisation and optimise running costs through solutions like the new Ford Telematics and Ford Data Services products that are launching during 2019. It also enables a range of features to be accessed via the FordPass mobile app to make the vehicle ownership and operating experience easier and more productive for owner drivers and fleet drivers.

Today, Ford also revealed that TIDAL, the artist-owned music streaming service with HiFi audio capabilities, is arriving in Ford vehicles in Europe. *** Bringing fans and music closer together through 60 million songs in the highest audio quality available, TIDAL also features engaging podcasts, curated playlists and exclusive livestreamed concerts.

Other apps already in the SYNC 3 AppLink ecosystem include popular community‑based traffic and navigation app, Waze; Cisco Webex, which enables drivers to safely join in and participate in meetings on the go with voice commands; and Radioplayer, which lets drivers listen live or on demand to tens of thousands of programmes and podcasts.

