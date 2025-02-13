Ford: Green Mountain Power paves a path to electrification

Vermont has quickly established itself as an electrification leader, earning recognition as the second most electric vehicle-friendly state in the U.S.

The number of electric vehicles on the road has steadily increased2 over the past decade-plus, driven in part by the state’s Zero Emission Vehicle program, which includes automaker mandates and purchase incentives for consumers, businesses, and municipalities.

Kirk Shields, director of development, risk management, and fleet operations at Green Mountain Power, is a driving force behind the electric vehicle transition in GMP’s expansive service area.3 He leads GMP’s own fleet electrification initiative, helping the utility earn national recognition for innovative energy transformation.

Electrification by example

Within its own fleet, GMP has a two-pronged electrification approach: accelerate electric vehicle adoption and implement a comprehensive charging infrastructure strategy.

GMP will complete the electrification transition of its 130 passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks — one-third of its utility fleet — within the next two years.

While the GMP team has extensively tested electric vehicles from various manufacturers, Shields says GMP is predominantly a Ford shop, citing the quality of Ford’s electric vehicles and the availability of all-wheel-drive options, essential for Vermont’s climate.

“In rural Vermont, our field teams encounter a lot of mud and snow, so we rely on all-wheel-drive vehicles,” he said.

The F-150® Lightning® truck comes standard with all-wheel drive, while the Mustang® Mach-E® SUV is available in rear- and all-wheel drive, giving GMP the flexibility to choose the best fit for its fleet. GMP currently has more than 70 F-150 Lightning Pro trucks, with more being added regularly, as well as four Mustang Mach-E SUVs.

GMP employees can access public charging stations throughout the area; however, the majority of GMP’s fleet charging is done at on-site depots at GMP’s district office sites. The company purchased more than 50 Level 2 Ford Pro™ Chargers and a dozen Level 3 Ford Pro Chargers to complement its existing charging infrastructure. Shields notes that GMP employees appreciate the ease of plugging in their electric vehicles at the depot overnight, rather than making an extra stop for daily refueling.

“We have on-site fuel pumps for our gas-powered vehicles, and when workers are done for the day, they have to visit the gas pump and then park for the night,” he said.

In contrast, the electric vehicles charge where they park, so it’s one less stop for workers. “It seems trivial, but convenience is a huge part of a successful electric vehicle experience.”

GMP isn’t just transitioning its own fleet; it also helps its customers do the same. Shields has two pieces of advice for organizations embarking on an electrification journey:

Educate and support drivers. The electric vehicle transition starts with helping drivers understand the practical differences between charging and fueling. “The differences in the actual operation of an electric vehicle are pretty small, but the charging experience is different. It’s about helping people understand how to use apps or in-cab navigation systems to locate nearby public chargers,” he said.

Embrace the change. “Charging can be a little nerve-wracking at first, but once you get used to it, it becomes second nature,” Shields said.

Preparing the grid for electric vehicle adoption growth

“If we reduce our peak load, we can help lower power costs for our customers.” Kirk Shields, director of development, risk management, and fleet operations at Green Mountain Power

Because Vermonters have been transitioning to electric vehicles steadily over the last decade,2 Shields says that GMP customers are typically well-informed about the vehicles themselves.

“Our customers are smart; they understand the lingo and the tech,” Shields said. “We typically hear residential and commercial customers asking questions about range, utility rates, and charging infrastructure.”

Aaron Schneider, business development director at Ford Pro™ Charging, confirms this is a top concern among businesses and municipalities as they accelerate electrification.

“It used to be one or two electric vehicles here and there in a fleet,” he said. “Now, we’ve got customers ordering tens, hundreds, and even thousands of electric vehicles for their fleets.”

While electricity prices are generally more stable than gasoline or diesel, energy prices are tiered and rise during peak demand. Many companies — for example, a manufacturing plant that needs to operate 24 hours a day — already consume energy during peak demand and may be wary of adding charging costs.

“That’s why we’re investing a ton of resources to help customers have a seamless electrification journey,” Schneider said. For example, Ford Pro Charging is actively collaborating with the power industry to develop grid-friendly charging solutions that reduce costs for both customers and utilities.

In Massachusetts and California, Ford Pro recently launched the Smart Charging Bundle, which offers a complimentary Ford Pro Level 2 charger to businesses subscribed to Ford Pro Charging Software and gives them advanced energy management features to automate demand response to grid events.

Ford Pro is also leveraging its smart charging software with utilities to help enable them to monitor and analyze the supply and demand of energy. With insights into when and how energy will be used, utilities are better empowered to balance and manage load on the grid for increased efficiency.

While the Ford Pro Smart Charging Bundle isn’t available in Vermont, the state is taking its own steps to manage the increasing power demand from electric vehicles. GMP’s distribution system is designed to accommodate widespread electric vehicle charging economically by strategically managing when and how vehicles draw power from the grid.

Shields notes, “If we reduce energy consumption during peak load hours, we can help lower power costs for our customers. Just as importantly, we can do it with high reliability and without impacting the overall customer experience.”

GMP’s strategy doesn’t stop at managing demand. It embraces the innovative potential of electric vehicles to contribute energy back to the grid. This represents a fundamental shift in how utilities operate.

“Under the old utility model, you had to increase generating capacity to meet increased demand,” Shields said. “The new utility model is to choreograph generating resources and load-side resources to make sure they match in real time.”

GMP’s proactive approach to fleet electrification and customer support demonstrates a commitment to a sustainable transportation future. By embracing innovative solutions and collaborating with industry partners, GMP is paving the way for Vermont’s widespread electric vehicle adoption.

