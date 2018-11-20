Ford fund is delivering food, gifts and fun this holiday season to help strengthen communities and make people’s lives better

More than 650,000 people in Southeast Michigan will face hunger this year, according to Gleaners Community Food Bank, and Ford Motor Company Fund and its nonprofit partners are once again teaming up to address food challenges this holiday season. Ford Fund contributed more than $1.5 million to support hunger relief agencies across the United States this year, much of that in Metro Detroit where the agency delivered hundreds of thousands of meals and improved access to other basic needs for disadvantaged people and families.

For the 11th consecutive year, Ford Fund is joining the Detroit Area Agency on Aging to support the Holiday Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving program. Ford Fund’s $50,000 donation to DAAA will provide a hot holiday meal to more than 6,000 homebound seniors. Ford volunteers will be on hand to pack and deliver food. The contribution will also provide dollars throughout the year toward daily meal service.

“As we say thanks and count our blessings during the holiday season, Ford Fund is stepping up its efforts to feed the hungry as a critical first step toward making people’s lives better,” said Jim Vella, president, Ford Motor Company Fund. “Serving people by meeting the most basic of human needs is key to the Ford Fund’s mission to build stronger communities and help all people reach their full potential.”

SOURCE: Ford