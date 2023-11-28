Ford: FOX Live Valve tech levels up Ranger Raptor

The all-new 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, is the most powerful and high-performance, off-road capable Ranger ever

The heart of every Ford Raptor performance vehicle is the suspension. This new video gives an in-depth explanation of how Ranger Raptor’s class-exclusive 2.5-inch FOX Live Valve shocks work to help chase the horizon. It includes a cool x-ray view of how the internal bypass shocks actively manage damping across harsh terrain.

Ranger’s next-generation shocks are coil-overs at the front and piggyback reservoirs at the rear to reduce heat build-up for uninterrupted performance all day long.

The FOX Live Valve Internal Bypass system changes damping performance based on Ranger Raptor’s Drive Modes. The modes include Normal, Tow/Haul, Sport, Slippery, Off-Road, Rock Crawl, and Baja, all developed to provide better on-road comfort, off-road control, capability and ride quality at high and low speeds.

The front frame rails, front shock towers, rear shock brackets, suspension mounting points, and other key areas have all been specially reinforced, so Ranger Raptor can handle more punishing off-road conditions.

SOURCE: Ford