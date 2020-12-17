Ford Fleet Management now open for business in the UK

The doors are open. Ford Fleet Management, the company launched by Ford and ALD Automotive, two leading global providers of mobility solutions, is now welcoming customers in the UK.

Ford Fleet Management will look to maximise fleet productivity for customers who seek bespoke services with minimum downtime, backed by the strong collaboration expected from the UK’s and Europe’s market leading commercial vehicle brand, and a global fleet and funding management provider.

Ford Fleet Management products and services are backed by a digitally connected eco-system, which will keep business vehicles working and on the road. Its portfolio of products is matched by an expert team of industry specialists ready to deliver the best fleet solutions for a diverse range of customer needs.

Customers can now enjoy a one-stop shop solution for vehicle supply, funding and in-life vehicle management, encompassing products and services designed to keep their business moving with Ford Fleet Management’s uptime centric approach. In addition to the Ford range, any passenger or light commercial vehicle from other brands can be supplied, so that customers with diverse fleet policies can also enjoy Ford Fleet Management’s wide range of services.

“We know companies rely on vehicles and drivers being out on the road – performing tasks, moving goods and carrying people, so our fleet management propositions are designed to ensure fleet vehicles are working for their business at all times,” stated Managing Director, John Wright. “This is why our uptime centric approach is at the heart of all of our products and services, and our experts are ready with fleet solutions tailored to meet every business need.”

Ford Fleet Management services are available to its corporate customers, offered by a dedicated team of experts across the UK with a customer-centric and solution focussed approach.

“We consider that when we network one-to-one our sales team will always be able to deliver the most useful and bespoke solutions to all of our customers. One size does not fit all in our experience, and we have the expertise to deliver optimised solutions for each individual customers’ needs,” said Stuart Williams, Head of Corporate Sales. “We haven’t re-invented the wheel, but what we have done is create a modern, efficient and customer-focussed fleet management services company that manages vehicle uptime for its customers.”

Ford Fleet Management will engage with UK businesses who want to see if their fleets can be operated more efficiently. ”We invite everyone who wants to see how this looks in practice for an informal discussion in the course of which we will show you the Ford Fleet Management difference,” is John Wright’s offer to fleet operators.

