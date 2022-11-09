Ford, First Movers Coalition announce expansion of commitment to commercialize zero-carbon tech, cut emissions

The World Economic Forum and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate announced at COP27 the expansion of a coalition of global companies and new purchase commitments for green technologies by 2030 to make a critical contribution to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050

Ford is a founding member of the sector commitment on low carbon aluminum and has pledged that at least 10 percent of total primary aluminum and steel purchased (per year, by volume) will be at or below a near-zero threshold of carbon intensity by 2030. As part of the announcement, the First Movers Coalition highlighted recent progress for low carbon materials supply for use in Ford vehicles.

Ford released the following statement in response:

“Ford is proud to be a founding member of the First Movers Coalition aluminum sector, and is making progress towards our commitment that at least 10 percent of Ford’s primary aluminum and steel purchases will have near-zero carbon emissions by 2030,” said Cynthia Williams, Global Director of Sustainability, Homologation and Compliance at Ford. “This is a powerful example of how Ford’s scale and proven industrial expertise can be leveraged to accelerate the shift to EVs and to help build the future of zero-carbon technologies that are good for people and the planet, and good for business.”

Please see here for more details on how Ford is working together with Rio Tinto in North America and here for more details on how Ford is working with Tata Steel Nederland B.V., Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH and ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe AG in Europe to secure the supply of low carbon materials for use in Ford vehicles, towards its commitment to the First Movers Coalition.

SOURCE: Ford