Ford Fiesta Zetec is UK’s most popular used car

Used vehicle checker mycarcheck.com has published key data on its three most searched models in the first half of 2017: 1) Ford Fiesta Zetec, 2) Mini Cooper, 3) VW Golf GTI.

Table 1: Most searched models 1 Jan – 30 Jun 2017

% write-off % finance avg value Ford Fiesta Zetec 30.60% 15.17% £993 Mini Cooper 17.16% 4.29% £4,554 VW Golf GTI 20.69% 9.36% £4,211

Source: paid-for checks on mycarcheck.com

Mark Bailey, Head of CDL Vehicle Information Systems, which owns mycarcheck.com, said: “Ford Fiesta Zetec retained its title as our most searched model, followed, as in 2016, by the Mini Cooper. VW’s Golf GTI nudged the Vauxhall Corsa SXI down to fourth to reclaim the third place it held in 2015.

“Second hand car buyers should note that serious warnings have risen again, to 30.8% of all checks in the first six months of 2017. The top 20 makes averages are now 18.15% for write off, 10.12% for outstanding finance and 0.89% for stolen.

“Check before you buy to confirm that the one you’re looking at has a clear history and a Fiesta Zetec should deliver fantastic value for money – that’s why it remains the UK’s most popular used car.”

With information from the police, DVLA, insurers and finance houses, mycarcheck.com holds comprehensive data on every vehicle on UK roads – things that buyers should be aware of before making an offer.

CDL performs over a million look-ups a day for companies including AutoExpress, CompareTheMarket, Go-Compare, Moneysupermarket, Swiftcover and Tesco.

