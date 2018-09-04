Ford F-Series, vans combine for best sales since 2005, F-Series sales increase for 16th consecutive month, SUVs climb 21 percent; Lincoln Navigator up 102 percent

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its August 2018 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release. Ford will begin its monthly sales call at 10 a.m. EDT this morning when Erich Merkle, Ford U.S. sales analyst, will host a conference call for the investment community and news media to discuss the results and related market trends. He will be joined by Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service, and Bryan Bezold, Ford senior Americas economist.

