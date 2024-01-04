Ford F-Series Super Duty prevails as North America Truck of the Year

The 2024 Ford F-Series Super Duty, the ultimate workhorse for weekend warriors and builders, has taken home the 2024 North American Truck of the Year award today. Designed to make life on or away from the jobsite more convenient and productive – whether hitching a trailer, backing up to a loading dock, making tight turns … Continued

The 2024 Ford F-Series Super Duty, the ultimate workhorse for weekend warriors and builders, has taken home the 2024 North American Truck of the Year award today.

Designed to make life on or away from the jobsite more convenient and productive – whether hitching a trailer, backing up to a loading dock, making tight turns on off-road trails or installing and operating upfit equipment – Super Duty pickups and chassis cabs lead the market in key segments including mining, construction, and utilities – and have double the share of their closest competitor.4

“We are so proud that Super Duty has earned the prestigious Truck of the Year award from the NACTOY jury, especially among a strong lineup of other finalists,” said Andrew Kernahan, Super Duty chief program engineer. “It represents the relentless dedication our teams have to our customers and endless hours they’ve poured into designing, engineering and building Super Duty pickups and chassis cabs to be the ultimate BUILT FORD TOUGH® tool for work and recreation.”

Approximately 96% of heavy-duty pickup owners use their trucks to tow, and with best-in-class maximum available towing of 40,000 pounds5, best-in-class maximum available payload of 8,000 pounds6 and best-in-class available 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb.-ft. of torque7 from the high-output 6.7-liter Power Stroke® V8 diesel, Super Duty customers can tow and haul with confidence.

Smart technology, including available Pro Power Onboard8 can power a jobsite or campsite, plus Ford Pro’s suite of software and services help maximize uptime and accelerate productivity. Super Duty includes a fighter jet plane-inspired Head-Up Display9, available Onboard Scales for enhanced confidence while towing and hauling, available 360-Degree Camera Package and a class-exclusive10 standard 5G modem with Wi-Fi. Ford over-the-air software updates help improve and keep the truck up to date.

For the 2024 model year, Super Duty truck’s bumper-to-bumper tech innovations, standard content, options and packages have been updated as compared to prior model years, making it easier than ever for customers to configure and order their truck.

Ford Co-Pilot360® Technology is available across trims. Wheel upgrade options are associated with appearance packages. 4×4 is standard beginning at XLT Trim. New colors include Darkened Bronze Metallic and Glacier Gray Metallic Tri-Coat11. Back by popular demand, pickup box delete, a commercial customer favorite, is now available to order on 2024 Super Duty.

2024 marks the 47th consecutive year that F-Series has been the best-selling truck in the U.S.12 Super Duty is assembled in America at Ford’s Ohio Assembly Plant and Kentucky Truck Plant.13

1Class is Full-Size Pickups over 8,500 lbs. GVWR.

2See Owner’s Manual for important operating instructions.

3Max. 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb.-ft. of torque based on 6.7L High Output Power Stroke® V8 Turbo Diesel. Class is Full-Size Pickups over 8,500 lbs. GVWR. Horsepower and torque ratings determined based upon testing requirements prescribed in SAE J1349. Your results may vary. Horsepower and torque are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously.

4Based on S&P Global Mobility January 2018- December 2022 (5 year average) US TIPNet Registrations for pickups, Chassis cabs and straight trucks over 8500 GVW, excluding registrations to individuals.

5Max gooseneck tow rating of 40,000 lbs. available on F-450® Regular Cab with available 6.7L HO diesel engine and Gooseneck Tow Package. Max towing varies based on cargo, vehicle configuration, accessories, and number of passengers. Class is Full-Size Pickups over 8,500 lbs. GVWR

6Max. payload of 8,000 lbs. available on F-350® XL model Regular Cab 4X2 DRW with Gas Heavy-Duty Payload Package. Max payload varies and is based on accessories and vehicle configuration. See label on doorjamb for carrying capacity of a specific vehicle. Always properly secure cargo. Class is Full-Size Pickups over 8,500 lbs. GVWR.

7Max. horsepower and torque based on 6.7L High Output Power Stroke® V8 Turbo Diesel. Class is Full-Size Pickups over 8,500 lbs. GVWR. Horsepower and torque ratings determined based upon testing requirements prescribed in SAE J1349. Your results may vary. Horsepower and torque are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously.

8See Owner’s Manual for important operating instructions.

9Don’t drive while distracted. See Owner’s Manual for details and system limitations.

10Class is Full-Size Pickups over 8,500 lbs. GVWR.

11Extra-cost color option.

12Based on CY 1977-2023 total sales through Nov. 2023 and Ford internal projections.

13Assembled in the USA with domestic and foreign parts.

SOURCE: Ford