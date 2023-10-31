Ford: F-150 Lightning goes global again; electric truck now headed to Switzerland

The Ford F-150 Lightning, an electric extension of America’s best-selling F-Series pickup truck line, is coming to Switzerland in limited numbers this year

The Ford F-150 Lightning, an electric extension of America’s best-selling F-Series pickup truck line, is coming to Switzerland in limited numbers this year. It’s the second European market for the truck following the April announcement that F-150 Lightning is coming to Norway.

With its planned launch set for the end of November, F-150 Lightning will prove the electric truck is at home not only in cities, but also in the middle of nature and on the challenging roads of the Alps. The Ford F-150 Lightning can be ordered from November and costs 127,000 Swiss francs.

SOURCE: Ford