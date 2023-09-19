Ford expands global truck family with first ever Ranger Plug-in Hybrid; Pro Power Onboard further boosts off-grid capability for work and play

Ford will introduce plug-in hybrid technology to the mid-size truck segment with its first ever Ranger Plug-in Hybrid electric vehicle in early 2025

Ford will offer customers a plug-in hybrid version of its Ranger, combining electric driving capability with adventure-ready versatility and the work-ready dependability customers have come to expect from Europe’s best-selling pickup.

Production of the first ever Ranger Plug-in Hybrid starts in late 2024 with deliveries to customers in early 2025. The new model will mark a significant step forward in Ford’s plans to offer a full range of powertrain options for customers in the mid-sized pick-up truck segment.

Ranger Plug-in Hybrid customers will also benefit from the Ford Pro ecosystem of solutions – simplifying the transition to electric vehicles with charging, software and service options to help their businesses thrive.

“The Ranger Plug-in Hybrid will help customers step forward into an electrified future, with more confidence and capability than ever before, while keeping Ranger at the forefront of innovation and leadership in the mid-size pickup truck segment,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe.

Ranger Plug-in Hybrid will deliver more torque than any other Ranger by combining a 2.3-litre Ford EcoBoost petrol engine with an electric motor and rechargeable battery system – also enabling it to be driven in pure electric mode for a targeted driving range of more than 45 kilometres.1 Pure electric drive capability opens new possibilities for business owners in growing numbers of towns and cities with low emissions zones.

The maximum braked towing capacity of the Ranger Plug-In Hybrid is a targeted 3,500 kg – the same as the rest of the Ranger line-up. 2

Ranger Plug-in Hybrid will also offer Pro Power Onboard, enabling customers to power their high-draw power tools and appliances on a worksite or remote campsite by plugging them into power outlets embedded in both the cargo bed as well as the cabin. That means noisy, bulky, heavy generators can be left at home, leaving more space in the cargo bed for other gear and equipment. 3

In addition to having on-demand electricity, Ranger Plug-in Hybrid’s EV drive modes 4 will give customers more flexibility in deciding how and when to use the EV battery power.

Ranger Plug-In Hybrid also comes equipped with the Ranger’s proven four-wheel drive off-road capability, 5 selectable drive modes and advanced driver safety and driver assist features. 4

“Our customers want electrified vehicles that deliver strong performance and affordable cost of ownership without compromising what they love about their truck,” Schep said. “The Ranger Plug-in Hybrid is a best-of-both-worlds solution for work, play, and family – offering customers zero-tailpipe emission EV driving for short trips, or hybrid performance that delivers incredible off-road, payload and towing capabilities. And, with Pro Power Onboard for the first time, Ranger owners can power their work sites and campsites easily.”

1 Officially homologated driving range, fuel efficiency and CO 2 emissions will be published closer to on-sale date. In accordance with the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). A targeted range of more than 45 km can be achieved with a fully charged battery – depending on the existing series and battery configuration. The actual range may vary due to various factors (e.g. weather conditions, driving style, route profile, vehicle condition, age and condition of the lithium-ion battery).

The declared WLTP fuel/energy consumptions, CO 2 -emissions and electric range are determined according to the technical requirements and specifications of the European Regulations (EC) 715/2007 and (EU) 2017/1151 as last amended. The applied standard test procedures enable comparison between different vehicle types and different manufacturers. CO 2 emission and fuel efficiency ranges may vary according to vehicle variants offered by individual markets.

2 Max towing varies based on cargo, vehicle configuration, accessories and number of passengers.

3 Max payload varies and is based on accessories and vehicle configuration. See label on doorjamb for carrying capacity of a specific vehicle.

4 Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgment and need to control the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner’s Manual for details and limitations.

5 Always consult the Owner’s Manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty, and use appropriate safety gear.

SOURCE: Ford