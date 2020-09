Dr. Ken Washington, chief technology officer, Ford Motor Company, is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Eighth Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 16.

Washington will deliver a brief presentation before answering questions on Ford’s technology strategy, capabilities and road map for an increasingly connected world.

The session is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. EDT and can be viewed at this webcast link. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

