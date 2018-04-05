Ford exceeds 71,000 UK sales in March including best ever monthly CV registrations

Ford total vehicle sales exceeded 71,000 in March as it recorded its all-time best-ever month for commercial vehicle (CV) sales with 21,870 registrations.

According to the official sales figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT):

March 2018 highlights:

Ford total vehicle sales 71,555

Ford total vehicle sales share 13.4 per cent, 5.0 percentage points ahead of nearest rival

Fiesta is UK best-seller, Transit Custom and Transit first and second in CV sales

Ford Fiesta, Galaxy, Transit Courier, Transit Custom, Tourneo Custom, Transit and Ranger lead their respective segments

Ford records highest-ever monthly CV sales and 34.3 per cent CV market share

First quarter 2018 highlights:

Ford total vehicle sales were 116,079 and 14.3 per cent of market share

Ford is the UK market leader in total vehicle, car and commercial vehicle sales

Ford extends its retail car sales lead – 6.0 percentage points of retail car sales share ahead of its nearest rival

Ford CV sales and share up significantly, with year-to-date market share at over 35 per cent

Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain chairman and managing director, said: “Our retail share continues to grow, underlining the success of our model range, in particular the exciting all-Fiesta. We also achieved our highest monthly CV sales on record, further strengthening our leadership position. It’s an exciting time as we begin the launch of our new CV range, starting with Transit Custom and, later this month, the unveil of the new Transit Connect and Transit Courier at the CV show.

“We have also extended our highly successful scrappage scheme which continues to help customers make the transition into cleaner, more fuel-efficient vehicles with the latest technologies and safety features.

The official figures released by the SMMT today show that total car sales in March were down 15.7 per cent to 474,069 units, compared with March 2017. Ford car sales were 50,257, 12,414 registrations ahead of its nearest rival. For the year to date (end March) total UK car sales were 718,489, down 12.4 per cent compared with the same period in 2017. Ford car sales for this period were 81,957, 24,499 registrations ahead of its nearest rival.

Ford is also the clear leader in retail car sales, which most accurately reflect the preferences of private buyers. For March, Ford is 4.7 percentage points of retail car sales share ahead of its nearest rival and for the year to date, the lead is 6.0 percentage points.

The Ford Fiesta remains the UK’s best-seller with 19,272 registrations in March, 5,306 sales and 1.1 percentage points of share ahead of its nearest rival. The broad customer appeal of Ford’s car range is demonstrated by Fiesta, Focus, C-MAX, Kuga and Galaxy all occupying top three places in their respective market segments in March and for the year to date.

UK commercial vehicle sales in March were down 6.2 per cent at 63,671 compared with March 2017. Total sales of Ford CVs were at the highest level ever recorded, up 2.2 per cent at 21,870, compared with March 2017, three times the sales volume of its nearest rival.

Ford CV market share increased from 31.5 per cent to 34.3 per cent in March, for the year to date Ford’s total CV sales increased from 33,783 to 35,157 compared with the same period in 2017, with total CV sales share increasing from 32.3 to 35.1 per cent.

The full availability of Ford’s extended CV family has helped deliver these significant increases in sales and share. Transit Courier, Transit Connect, Transit Custom, Transit and Ranger all placed in the top three in their respective market segments.

