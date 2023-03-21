Ford electrifies an iconic brand with the introduction of the new, all-electric Explorer engineered and built in Europe

Ford today revealed the new all-electric Explorer – a bold new electric vehicle that combines German engineering with striking American style

Explorer is the first in a wave of innovative new electric vehicles from Ford and forges the way for a complete reinvention of the Ford brand in Europe. The mid-size crossover has seats for five across two rows and is fully equipped to set families on the road to adventure.

Engineered and built in Germany, the all-electric Explorer offers an outstanding digital experience, helping drivers and passengers stay connected and comfortable on the move. Features include a SYNC Move 2 supersized movable touchscreen and fully connected infotainment system with audio tailored to the interior, wireless app integration and advanced driver assistance technology. 3

Adventure-ready design and storage of about 470 litres in five-seat mode make Ford’s newest electric vehicle ideal for exploring the city and beyond. The 17-litre console between driver and front-seat passenger can hold a 15-inch laptop, combined with a private locker and available hands-free accessible boot space, Ford’s all-electric Explorer sets a new standard.

Futuristic exterior styling is matched by an ultra-modern interior with premium materials and features such as sculpted sporty seats and a sophisticated soundbar more typical of revolutionary concept cars than family vehicles. All this comes together with the ability to fast charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 25 minutes 1 and access, by next year, to 500,000 charging points across Europe.

“Explorer is a trailblazer for a new breed of exciting Ford electric vehicles. Steeped in our American roots but built in Cologne for our customers in Europe, it is road trip-ready for the big adventures and fully loaded with everything our customers will need for their daily drives,” said Martin Sander, general manager, Ford Model e, Europe.

Stylish, smart and road-trip ready

At the forefront of Ford’s electric vehicle charge, the new all-electric Explorer is the company’s first electric vehicle to be built at scale in the new Ford Cologne EV Centre in Germany. Ford in Europe is committed to offering an all-electric portfolio of passenger vehicles by 2030.

An aerodynamic exterior captures the spirit and assertive style of Ford’s iconic American SUV for a new electric era, also defined by a bold “shield” design in lieu of a traditional grille.

Explorer’s SYNC Move infotainment system 2 not only keeps occupants connected but also features a movable 15‑inch touchscreen that can smoothly slide up and down to suit the driver and conceals a private locker storage space for valuables. A compartment for two large smartphones comes with a wireless device charger 4 as standard, and SYNC Move provides wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 5

Charging can be quick and easy, whether en route or at home. Explorer can help find the most convenient pit stops on the road. Charging at home can be scheduled to use cheaper electricity where available, and to deliver a full battery and pre-warmed cabin for early starts.

Available as rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants, Explorer offers a raft of features to ensure drivers and passengers are as refreshed and ready to go when they have reached their destination as when they set outComfort-boosting standard specification includes heated front seats and steering wheel, a massaging driver’s seat and climate control that allows driver and front passenger to choose their own temperature. Even returning to the crossover is made simple with standard keyless entry and an available hands-free tailgate that means owners can access the boot when their arms are filled with sports kit using a simple kicking motion beneath the rear bumper.

Advanced driver assistance systems include, for the first time on a Ford in Europe, Assisted Lane Change 3 for smoothly and safely changing lanes at the push of an indicator stalk, and Clear Exit Assist 3 that provides warnings of approaching cyclists before opening doors in busy city centres.

Real-life adventure

To help demonstrate the Explorer’s capabilities, Ford has teamed up with travel adventure influencer Lexie Alford – known to millions as Lexie Limitless and the youngest person to visit every country in the world – for a global expedition in the new all-electric Explorer. Inspired by original female explorer, Aloha Wanderwell, who set a record 100 years ago with a Ford-sponsored round-the-world trip in a Model T, Lexie will lead a new round-the-world expedition beginning later this year.

Customers can from today also experience virtual electric Explorer test drives through a range of intrepid driving environments from their desktop or mobile device.

Available in two highly specified versions – Explorer and Explorer Premium – the new all-electric Explorer can be ordered from later this year, with pricing anticipated from less than €45,000.6 Reservations are now open at Ford official websites across Europe.

1 Charge time based on manufacturer computer engineering simulations. The charging rate decreases as battery reaches full capacity. Your results may vary based on peak charging times and battery state of charge.

2 Don’t drive while distracted or while using handheld devices. Use voice-operated systems when possible. Some features may be locked out while the vehicle is in gear. Not all features are compatible with all phones.

3 Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgement and need to control the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See owner’s Manual for details and limitations.

4 Wireless charging may not be compatible with all mobile phones.

5 Requires phone with active data service and compatible software. SYNC Move does not control 3rd party products while in use. 3rd parties are solely responsible for their respective functionality.

6 Indicative price incl. VAT, excluding OTR cost – final price to be confirmed later in 2023.

SOURCE: Ford