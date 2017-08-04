Ford dominates July CV sales in the UK with transit taking 1st, 2nd and 3rd whilst Focus makes best-selling car

Ford maintained its sales leadership through the month of July, and for the first half of the year, heading total vehicle, car and commercial vehicle (CV) sales in the UK.

Highlights of the July sales figures issued today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) include:

Ford Transit takes top three spots for CV sales in the UK- Transit Custom (1 st ), Transit (2 nd ) and Transit Connect (3 rd )

Ford has four models in the UK Top 20 – Focus (1 st ), Fiesta (4 th ), Transit Custom (7 th ) and Kuga (12 th )

As the all-new Ford Fiesta arrives in UK showrooms, the Ford Focus takes the top UK sales spot overall for the month of July, with the Ford Transit taking first, second and third in CV sales.

Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain chairman and managing director, said: “It’s been an excellent month for Ford in the UK with not only the Focus becoming the UK’s best-seller, but also the Dunton-developed Ford Transit remaining the nation’s favourite van range posting all three top spots for CVs sales this month.

“It’s a really exciting time for Ford in the UK with the new Ford Fiesta starting to arrive in showrooms and seeing its first registrations. It is our broadest Fiesta range yet, from the luxurious Fiesta Vignale to the Fiesta Active, and we’re really proud it has been receiving rave reviews from across the industry’s media.”

The official figures released by the SMMT today show that industry car sales in July were down 9.3 per cent to 161,997 units, compared with July 2016. Ford car sales were 16,934, 2,840 registrations ahead of its nearest rival. For the year to date (end July) total UK car sales were 1,563,808, down 2.2 per cent compared with the same period in 2016. Ford car sales for this period were 185,250, 61,235 registrations ahead of its nearest rival.

Industry CV sales saw a growth of 1.1 per cent in July to 24,766. Ford again topped the CV UK sales, Ford Transit Custom remained best-seller, with Ford Transit 2nd and the Ford Transit Connect 3rd. Ford achieved 8,366 CV sales with 31.9 per cent of the market share- 2.2 per cent above July 2016, and 19.3 per cent share ahead of the nearest rival.

The Ford Focus becomes the UK’s best-selling vehicle of the month with 5,251 registrations and 3.2 per cent market share. This comes as the UK’s favourite new Ford Fiesta, with a 3.6 per cent market share year-to-date, starts to hit UK dealerships.

The UK’s top 20 best-selling vehicles this month include Focus (1st), Fiesta (4th), Transit Custom (7th) and Kuga (12th), while Fiesta, Focus, Transit Courier, Transit Custom, Transit, Transit Connect and the Ranger all top their respective market segments in July 2017.

In addition, the total sales of the Ford Ranger exceeded 100,000 this month since its launch in 1999.

