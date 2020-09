Dr. Ken Washington, chief technology officer, Ford Motor Company, is scheduled to speak at the Evercore ISI New Mobility & AI Forum on Sept. 22.

Washington will answer questions on how Ford is future-proofing its vehicle technologies in a time of unprecedented change in mobility and connectivity.

The session is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. EDT and can be viewed at this webcast link. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

SOURCE: Ford