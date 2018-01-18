Ford: How Chariot, in concert with chase and smart columbus, is working to reduce congestion in central Ohio

No two cities are exactly the same. That holds true whether you’re discussing the local food scene or homegrown musical talent, and it’s equally true when it comes to transportation. Traffic jams and long commuting times may be challenges cities everywhere face, but that doesn’t mean they can be dealt with in the same manner in each location.

To effectively reduce congestion and pollution, we have to take a deeper look at each city’s transportation landscape — its available modes of transit, local preferences, etc. — and examine its specific issues to find the right solutions. As we work with cities and officials to address their unique needs, we’re looking to team up with local players who can take a more active role in the betterment of their communities.

That’s why we’re launching our Chariot shuttle service in Columbus, Ohio, through a partnership with JPMorgan Chase as part of the Smart Columbus initiative. Smart Columbus is focused on improving the transportation infrastructure to relieve congestion and accommodate a regional population that’s expected to grow by 1 million residents over the next two decades. Like us, the group wants to develop a comprehensive multimodal approach to transit that drives economic growth, provides better access to jobs and reduces pollution.

