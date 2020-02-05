Ford celebrates strongest ever January CV sales with 4.9% increase

Ford of Britain has reported its best-ever January commercial vehicles sales with 8,700 units registered, a year-on-year increase of 4.9%.

Ford remains the market leader for both commercial and passenger vehicles in the UK, occupying the top slots in both segments. The Transit Custom and Transit are the first and second best-selling CV in the UK respectively, while Ranger and Transit Connect take 6th and 7th place. More than double the amount of Transit Custom units were sold compared to its nearest rival.

Andy Barratt, Managing Director for Ford of Britain and Ireland, said: “Ford has made a strong start to the year as we continue to grow our commercial vehicle leadership and build on our strengths in passenger vehicles in the UK, with launches of the all-new Puma crossover and Kuga SUV early this year.”

Passenger vehicles have enjoyed similar success in January, with Fiesta and Focus remaining the two best-selling models in the UK. Ford is the only manufacturer to boast three models in the top ten sales list, with Focus and Kuga featuring. A Ford model has held the position of best-selling car in the UK for 42 consecutive years.

Industry-wide passenger car sales were down 7.9 per cent in January compared with the same month last year. Ford’s combined passenger vehicle and CV market share for January was 14.5 per cent – an increase of 1.5 per cent year-on-year.

