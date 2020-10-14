Ford becomes first corporate partner to The Copper Mark, assuring environmental commitment in its supply chain

Ford has become the first corporate partner to The Copper Mark, the only comprehensive social and environmental assurance program for the copper industry. The partnership, finalized earlier this year, aligns with Ford’s sustainability goal to responsibly source all raw materials used globally in its vehicles.

Copper producers affiliated with The Copper Mark meet the qualifications of responsible production practices as outlined in the risk readiness assessment of the Responsible Minerals Initiative. The Copper Mark supports the copper industry’s contribution to the sustainable development goals of the United Nations, which are recognized by 193 countries and make up a universally adopted framework for sustainable development.

Copper is used throughout the automotive industry, including by Ford, for circuitry, printed circuit boards and radiators. Ford uses significant quantities of copper in instrument panel wiring, engine wiring, cables and converters.

“Transparency in our supply chain is key to ensuring the companies we work with align to our sustainability standards and principles,” said Bob Holycross, Ford vice president and chief sustainability and safety officer. “Our commitment to responsibly sourced copper is another way we’re working to put actions behind our words and show that what’s good for the planet is good for business.”

Through an extensive assurance process, The Copper Mark assesses the management practices of copper mines, smelters and refiners in categories that include human rights, labor and working conditions, community, environment and overall governance, including transparency, disclosure and business integrity. Companies’ processes are measured against norms defined in a Risk Readiness Assessment created by the Responsible Minerals Initiative, made up of more than 380 cross-industry companies.

To learn more about The Copper Mark, click here.

Ford is the first corporate partner of the program, which was created in 2019 and began accepting applications from copper producers this year.

“Ford’s recognized background in sustainability is key to our partnership,” said Michèle Brülhart, executive director of The Copper Mark. “We’re delighted to have a corporation so committed to responsible sourcing working with us as we move forward.”

SOURCE: Ford