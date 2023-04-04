Ford becomes America’s best-selling brand in the first quarter on rising sales for trucks, vans, Broncos, large SUVs, EVs, Mustang

Ford is America’s best-selling brand in Q1 with total vehicle sales of 456,972, up 10.7 percent on the strength of icons like F-Series, Bronco and Mustang, commercial vehicles and EVs

Ford’s iconic vehicles, commercial and EVs drove a first-quarter sales increase of 10.7 percent making the Blue Oval America’s best-selling brand.

Sales surged across Ford’s areas of strength, including trucks (up 19.6 percent); three-row SUVs (up 47.6 percent); Bronco brand (up 18.3 percent); Ford Pro Transit van (up 86.0 percent); Mustang (up 5.2 percent) and electric vehicles (up 41.0 percent).

Ford’s overall vehicle sales – Ford Blue, Ford Pro, Model e and Lincoln – totaled 475,906, up 10.1 percent with estimated share up over a year ago.

Ford’s EV sales grew 41.0 percent in the first quarter on sales of 10,866 electric vehicles. F-150 Lightning sales totaled 4,291 pickups with production capacity actions on track to hit an annual production run rate of 150,000 this year. Sales by Ford Pro of the E-Transit, America’s best-selling electric van last year, climbed 62.7 percent. Reflecting downtime at the plant for changes to increase production, Mustang Mach-E sales were down.

Ford is America’s No. 1 selling truck manufacturer, with 254,023 trucks and vans sold in the first quarter, outselling GM’s trucks and vans by approximately 27,000 vehicles. Sales of Ford’s overall trucks, including pickups and vans, were up 19.6 percent on the strength of F-Series pickups (up 21.1 percent) and Ford Pro’s Transit van (up 86.0 percent).

To support this momentum, Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant will add a third crew in April to increase production for Ford Pro of the best-selling Transit and E-Transit vans. Ford also is increasing production at manufacturing plants across North America to meet strong customer demand for vehicles including Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, Bronco Sport and Maverick.

“Ford is off to a fast start to the year. Ford’s sales growth and investments are a direct result of strong customer demand across our truck, SUV, and electric vehicle segments. And this year’s highly anticipated new product launches with Super Duty, Escape, Mustang and Ranger, will only add to this momentum,” said Andrew Frick, vice president, sales distribution, and trucks.

Ford Explorer was the best-selling, three-row midsize SUV in America, and the red-hot Bronco brand saw sales growth of 18.3 percent, including a 37.6 percent rise for Bronco. Additionally, Expedition sales surged.

BlueCruise, Ford’s driver assist technology, is now available on 186,000 vehicles; customers have accumulated more than 55 million hands-free miles driven with the technology. Consumer Reports rated Ford BlueCruise as the top-rated active driving assistance system.

SOURCE: Ford