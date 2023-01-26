Ford announces nationwide expansion of complimentary Pickup & Delivery, mobile service for all Ford customers

Ford is expanding and enhancing its remote experiences offerings to make complimentary Pickup & Delivery and Mobile Service appointments available to all Ford Service customers

Ford customers nationwide now can enjoy complimentary Pickup & Delivery as well as expanded mobile services from participating dealers as part of the company’s increased commitment to enhancing the ownership experience. According to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study, data shows that customers who utilize remote experiences for vehicle repair are more likely to recommend their brand to a friend or family member.

“Customers who’ve experienced Pickup & Delivery and Mobile Service love the convenience and flexibility,” said Todd Rabourn, North America Regional CX Director. “This program increases the access customers have to remote service options, so whether you’re due for an oil change or need to resolve a recall, it’s easier to have your vehicle serviced with less disruption to your life, and the activities and people you care about.”

The expanded program provides dealers with additional support to offer the complimentary remote services.

“We’ve been working with multiple teams at Ford to offer our customers more ways to personalize vehicle service,” said Tim Hovik, National Dealer Council Chairperson. “By expanding the remote experiences offerings, we can accelerate our ability to be there for customers whenever and wherever they need us.”

With Pickup & Delivery, the customer’s preferred Ford dealer will come to their home or place of business, pick up their vehicle and return it when the repair has been completed. This adds convenience and choice to the service experience while minimizing downtime.

For light repairs and routine maintenance, a Mobile Service van can be dispatched with a trained technician to perform service at an eligible location of the customer’s choice.

Participating dealers have the ability to set their own service and mileage limits for each type of remote experience.

Rabourn says that Ford customers appreciate the time savings and consistently rate their satisfaction and willingness to recommend the Ford brand higher as a result of offering remote experiences.

The remote experiences program is voluntary for dealers and all Ford Service customers can take advantage of complimentary Pickup & Delivery and Mobile Service appointments from participating dealers including retail, fleet, commercial and government customers.

SOURCE: Ford