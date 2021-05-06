Ford and the UAW provide voluntary COVID-19 vaccines to Chicagoland plant workforce

The UAW and Ford are expanding the locations where they provide voluntary COVID-19 vaccines to include its two Chicagoland manufacturing plants

The UAW and Ford are expanding the locations where they provide voluntary COVID-19 vaccines to include its two Chicagoland manufacturing plants. Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Stamping Plant are the latest locations where Ford is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to employees and agency resources through the UAW and Ford-led initiative. The vaccine clinics will take place at the local UAW union halls.

The vaccination program is another step in the ongoing effort to help employees finish strong in the battle against COVID-19. Now that all U.S. residents age 16 and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, there is a nationwide push to make sure all Americans have easy access to a vaccine in their local area. Ford’s on-site vaccination expansion to Chicago is part of that initiative.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting vaccinated in combination with other recommendations results in the best protection against COVID-19. Ford and the UAW are encouraging employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they are medically able to do so.

Ford and the UAW are working with UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Chicago Stamping Plant will provide the COVID-19 vaccine on May 6 and Chicago Assembly Plant on May 13.

“The health and safety of our employees remains our number one priority, and in addition to maintaining preventive measures including wearing masks and practicing physical distancing, the COVID-19 vaccine offers another layer of protection against the virus,” said Dr. Francesca Litow, Ford corporate medical director. “We are thrilled to partner with the UAW and UChicago Ingalls to provide access to a COVID-19 vaccine for more of our essential on-site workforce.”

UChicago Ingalls is providing a digital scheduling system for Ford employees to sign up for an appointment and to inform them what proof of identification they must bring. Team members are automatically scheduled for a second dose when they receive their first dose. Ford volunteers will be at each vaccination site to help with the event.

