Ford: All-electric Explorer completes record-setting drive around the world

Adventurer Lexie Alford (@LexieLimitless) today set the official record of being the first person to circumnavigate the globe in an electric vehicle1 using the new all-electric Ford Explorer designed for European customers.

To celebrate their Charge Around The Globe, Ford has confirmed the price and specifications of the new Ford Explorer range, officially making the EV that drove around the world available to customers who are ready to make their own adventures, whether large or small.

Crossing the finish line in Nice, France, Lexie and the new Ford Explorer led a convoy of iconic Ford vehicles, flanked by current models that are shaping the visionary future direction of the company. This Ford Explorer joins other electric models in the Ford lineup, including Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and the E-Transit.

“Ford wants to bring passion and emotion to electric vehicles in Europe. There are enough boring cars and SUVs out there. The new Explorer represents Ford’s unique character, which is stamped on every car in this fantastic convoy,” said Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, who attended the celebration. “We’re proud to launch this new all-electric passenger car designed specifically for Europe’s roads and customers, and obviously capable of taking you anywhere in the world.”

The Explorer’s incredible journey crossed six continents, drove through 27 countries and covered more than 30,000 kilometres, all on electric power alone. Battling power outages in Africa, a lack of charging infrastructure in the Atacama desert of Chile, unmade roads, mountain passes and freezing conditions, the achievement proved just what is possible in an electric vehicle.

“Lexie’s journey has been the ultimate test drive for our new Ford Explorer, taking on every kind of weather and road condition, and dealing with just about every charging scenario,” said Martin Sander, general manager, Ford Model e Europe. “It embodies the true ‘can do’ spirit of this company, seizing this great opportunity to not only test ourselves but also the world’s charging infrastructure. Today’s crossing of the finish line proves just what you can do in the new all-electric Ford Explorer, and we’re delighted that customers will soon be able to find out for themselves.”

The vehicle Lexie used for the challenge was a pre-production version of the Ford Explorer that is now available to order. Over the course of the journey it used a variety of charging solutions from 2.2 kw AC wall outlets to DC fast chargers and a portable battery pack.

Throughout the journey Lexie relied on MegaConsole cabin storage that can hold three 1.5-litre drinks bottles with room to spare, heated and massaging driver’s seat and voice-activated SYNC Move infotainment 2 with an adjustable touchscreen – features that come as standard on both Ford Explorer and Ford Explorer Premium models.

“On this epic adventure, I met incredible people from many corners of the world and experienced 27 beautiful countries while behind the wheel. But this journey came with a unique set of challenges,” said Lexie, who also holds the world record for being the youngest person to visit every country in the world. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to be trusted by Ford to circumnavigate the globe in the electric Explorer, which has been like home for the last six months. I had the goal of pushing the limits of what’s possible to do in an EV and I’m proud to say I have!”

Equipped for any adventure

The new all-electric Explorer is Ford’s first passenger EV to be developed and built in Europe, combining German engineering, American style and superior standard specification that includes battery electric powertrains for zero-tailpipe emissions while driving – and up to 602 km driving range on a single charge. 3

Explorer is introduced with a choice of single motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) or dual motor all-wheel drive (AWD) powertrains. Both use an extended-range, lithium-ion nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery chosen for its energy density, power and performance in European climates from Scandinavia to the Mediterranean. A single motor RWD powertrain 4 with standard-range NMC battery will be available too, at a later date.

Charging from 10-80 per cent takes approximately 26 minutes 5 using up to 185 kW DC fast charging for the AWD model. Explorer drivers across Europe will be able to easily access and pay for charging at more than 600,000 charging points 6 within the BlueOval Charge Network using the FordPass app 7 or innovative Plug & Charge technology. These include high power charging stations from IONITY – a consortium of which Ford is a founder member, and Allego – with whom Ford today also announced a partnership to introduce ultra-fast chargers at Ford dealerships.

It’s not just charging that’s quick and simple. Explorer can accelerate faster than a Ford Performance Focus ST, with 340 PS meaning 100 km/h can be reached in 5.3 seconds by the AWD model. Explorer AWD can also tow up to 1,200 kg. 8 And all this is achieved using seamless electric propulsion for ultimate refinement – made even more enjoyable with luxurious standard specification.

In addition to approximately 470 litres of combined storage 9 including the 17-litre MegaConsole and the secure My Private Locker in the cabin, every Explorer features SYNC Move 2 connected infotainment with an adjustable 14.6-inch centre touchscreen that can be raised and lowered through an arc of more than 30 degrees.

Also standard are a heated steering wheel and front seats, massaging driver’s seat and wireless phone charging. 10 Cutting-edge interior design includes sports seats with integrated headrests, and a stylish soundbar to enjoy audio played through wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connected devices. 11

Explorer Premium specification adds a 10-speaker B&O sound system and ambient interior lighting to keep spirits high even on road trips to rival Lexie’s, as well as upgrading Explorer’s signature headlamps from LED with auto highbeam to Dynamic Matrix LED with Glare-Free Highbeam.

To make the purchase process as effortless as possible, ensure a luxury specification and deliver compelling value for every Explorer customer, optional extras are limited to a panorama roof 12 with more than 1 square metre of glass surface, and a Driver Assist Pack. 13 Its highlights include hands-free tailgate for accessing up to 450 litres of boot space 9 with arms full of shopping or toddlers, a head-up display, 360-degree camera 13 and new Assisted Lane Change 13 technology.

These features are in addition to more than 15 standard driver assist technologies with highlights including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go 13,14 as well as Clear Exit Warning 13 that is designed to help prevent “dooring” accidents with cyclists.

The new all-electric Explorer is the first vehicle to be assembled at the Ford Cologne EV Centre following a $2 billion dollar investment. Customers can learn more about the five-seat crossover at www.ford.eu

1 The world record is verified by RecordSetter who monitored the attempt at various locations around the world. To set the circumnavigation record, Lexie and the Explorer had a minimum requirement of driving 28,968 km, passing through two antipodean points and travelling on at least five continents. The journey also had to start and end at the same location.

2 Don’t drive while distracted or while using handheld devices. Use voice-operated systems when possible. Some features may be locked out while the vehicle is in gear. Not all features are compatible with all phones.

3 Based on full charge of Explorer RWD extended range. Estimated range using Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). Figures shown are for comparability purposes and should only be compared with other vehicles tested to the same technical procedures. Actual range varies due to factors such as temperature, driving behaviour, route profile, vehicle maintenance, lithium-ion battery age and condition.

4 Officially homologated driving range will be published closer to on-sale date.

5 Charge time based on manufacturer computer engineering simulations. The charging rate decreases as battery reaches full capacity. Your results may vary based on peak charging times and battery state of charge.

6 Number of charge points across 36 European countries.

7 FordPass app, compatible with selected smartphone platforms, is available via download. Message and data rates apply. FordPass Connect, the FordPass app and complimentary Connected Service are required for remote features (see FordPass terms for details). Connected Service and features depend on Vodafone or Vodafone partner mobile network availability. Evolving technology/mobile networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. Connected Service excludes Wi-Fi hotspot.

8 Max towing varies based on cargo, vehicle configuration, accessories and number of passengers.

9 Five-seat mode laden to seat back height without load floor. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution.

10 Available Qi wireless charging may not be compatible with all mobile phones.

11 Requires phone with active data service and compatible software. SYNC Move does not control 3rd party products while in use. 3rd Parties are solely responsible for their respective functionality.

12 Panorama glass roof standard for RHD Explorer Premium models.

13 Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgment and need to control the vehicle.

14 If stop is longer than three seconds, driver must intervene and press “RES” button or accelerator pedal to resume system operation.

15 Indicative pricing for standard range battery. Available to order in Q4/2024. Final pricing to be communicated at order opening.

16 Maximum power output and torque output are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously.

17 Based on full charge of Explorer AWD extended range. Estimated range using Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). Figures shown are for comparability purposes and should only be compared with other vehicles tested to the same technical procedures. Actual range varies due to factors such as temperature, driving behaviour, route profile, vehicle maintenance, lithium-ion battery age and condition.

SOURCE: Ford