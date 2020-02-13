Ford aims to de-mystify electrification with unique ‘Go Electric’ roadshow as all-electric Mustang Mach-E debuts

Ford today revealed the all-new Mustang Mach-E to the European public for the first time as the company launched a new ‘Go Electric’ experience that will help consumers across Europe make an informed transition to an electrified future.

The all-electric Mustang Mach-E spearheads a rapidly expanding Ford electrified vehicle range.

Ford customers in Europe will be able to choose from 18 electrified vehicles by the end of 2021, up from 14 by the end of this year.

The company is promising to deliver electrified options on all future passenger vehicles and estimates that fuel savings for customers delivered by electrified variants of the popular Fiesta,1 Focus1 and Kuga models alone could reach more than €30 million per year.2

All-electric and plug-in hybrid Ford vehicles will be backed by an industry-leading Ford Charging Solutions ecosystem that will deliver seamless, integrated access to charging at home and across Europe. Ford also today announced plans to introduce 1,000 charging stations at Ford facilities across Europe during the next three years to make charging simple and convenient for employees as Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe, called on governments, industries and institutions to support the push for electrification with faster expansion of public charging infrastructures.

“Ford is at the forefront of real change, and we’re committed to providing all of our customers with the broadest choice of electrification options,” Rowley said. “Infrastructure is critical to helping consumers have the confidence to go electric, but we can’t do it on our own. Accelerated investment by all the key stakeholders across the U.K. and Europe is more important than ever.”

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company