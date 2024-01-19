Ford adds third crew to meet demand for Bronco and Ranger, reduces F-150 Lightning production

Ford will create nearly 900 new jobs and add a third crew at Michigan Assembly Plant to increase production of the popular Bronco and Bronco Raptor sport-utility vehicles and the all-new Ranger and Ranger Raptor pickups

Ford Motor Company announced plans to create nearly 900 new jobs as part of a new third crew at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne to meet demand for the popular Bronco and Bronco Raptor and the all-new Ranger and Ranger Raptor.

The company is moving nimbly across its global footprint to capitalize on its balanced lineup and serve customers with the right mix of gas-powered, hybrid and electric vehicles, while optimizing financial returns.

In addition to nearly 900 net new hires, the new 1,600-person third crew at Michigan Assembly Plant will also include approximately 700 employees from Ford’s Rouge Complex in Dearborn who applied for job openings.

Ford is adding the manpower this summer to support planned future volume increases for vehicle lines assembled at the plant. The all-new Ranger and Ranger Raptor are on track to launch this year. Michigan Assembly Plant will transition to producing vehicles seven days a week versus five currently, with three crews working two shifts.

Matching F-150 Lightning production to customer demand

The company also has capacity available to scale production of gas-powered and hybrid F-150 trucks based on customer demand.

Ford was America’s No. 2 best-selling electric vehicle brand in 2023, and F-150 Lightning is America’s best-selling electric truck with sales up 55% in 2023 and further growth forecast for 2024.

“We are taking advantage of our manufacturing flexibility to offer customers choices while balancing our growth and profitability. Customers love the F-150 Lightning, America’s best-selling EV pickup,” said Ford President and CEO Jim Farley. “We see a bright future for electric vehicles for specific consumers, especially with our upcoming digitally advanced EVs and access to Tesla’s charging network beginning this quarter.”

Approximately 1,400 employees will be impacted as the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center transitions to one shift effective April 1. Roughly 700 will transfer to Michigan Assembly Plant and the others will be placed in roles at the Rouge Complex or other facilities in Southeast Michigan, or take advantage of the Special Retirement Incentive Program agreed to in the 2023 Ford-UAW contract.

A few dozen employees could be impacted at component plants supporting F-150 Lightning production, depending on the number of employees who apply for the Special Retirement Incentive Program. Ford would provide placements for impacted employees within Southeast Michigan.

SOURCE: Ford