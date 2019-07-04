Ford 1-2-3 top-selling vehicles for the first half of 2019; best-ever commercial vehicle sales

Ford vehicles were the UK’s 1-2-3 top-selling models for the first six months of the year, with Fiesta maintaining its position as the nation’s favourite vehicle, followed by the Transit Custom range and Focus

Best-ever Ford commercial vehicle sales for the first half of the year, with more than 68,500 registrations. Fiesta van, Transit Courier, Transit Custom, Tourneo Custom and Transit 2.0-tonne all No.1 in their respective segments

Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom sales continue to grow, with combined sales of 33,569 year to date, up 11.2%.

Ranger pickup maintained its market segment leadership in the first six months, with 8,560 registrations

Fiesta was the UK’s top-selling vehicle in the first half of the year, with 44,236 sold. Launched just 12 months ago, the Active series already represents 11.5% of total Fiesta sales

Ford No.1 in the consumer passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle retail segments, with a 11.3% and 21.3% market share, respectively

High-series vehicles – including Titanium, Vignale, ST-Line, Active and ST – accounted for 77% of Ford passenger vehicle sales in the UK in the first six months of 2019

SOURCE: Ford