For private and business customers: Launch for Vans in the Mercedes-Benz Online Store

Large selection of pre-configured vehicles with free transfer to the desired dealer

Ordering the desired vehicle easily and conveniently on the Internet, no matter from which location – Mercedes‑Benz Vans now also offers this service. Interested parties can choose not only passenger cars but also vans and transporters from Mercedes‑Benz from a variety of preconfigured new vehicles at the Mercedes‑Benz Online Store nationwide. From now on, vehicles from various model series and drives will be available – including the battery-electric ones – such as the eSprinter. For the first time, a Mercedes‑Benz motorhome will be available online with the Marco Polo.

“In a digitalized world, our customers want to be more flexible when ordering their vans and transporters and get in touch with us at any time. With the expansion of the Mercedes‑Benz Online Store to include vans, we are fulfilling this wish for both our private and commercial customers,” says Steffen Lucas, Managing Director Sales Transporters and Vans Germany. “Thanks to the close cooperation with retailers, our subsidiaries and contractual partners also benefit from this new sales channel.”

In just a few clicks to the desired vehicle

The vans aimed at private customers, such as the V- and T-Class, EQV and the Marco Polo, can be found behind the passenger car filter in line with customer orientation, while the commercially oriented Citan, Vito and Sprinter series – as well as their battery-electric drive variants – can be found behind the van filter of the store. If a customer is interested in a vehicle, he can either order the desired vehicle immediately with just a few clicks and receive it from a dealer of his choice or directly arrange a test drive with a comparable model. This means that the customer continues to have a direct contact person and the dealer remains the most important contact person for the customer in the further course, for example for service or accessories. The transfer and delivery to the desired dealer is free of charge when ordering in the Mercedes-Benz Online Store. The vehicles visible in the Mercedes-Benz Online Store are available at short-notice and delivery can take place on average within four weeks of conclusion of the contract, whereby the exact time depends, among other things, on vehicle registration, vehicle logistics and payment processing.

Customers can order their vehicle directly in the online store in just a few steps and choose between various leasing and financing products with attractive rates via the seamlessly integrated Mercedes‑Benz Bank. Down payment and installments can be conveniently calculated online and tailored to individual needs.

The application can be submitted online and signed digitally. The legitimation required for a conclusion is also carried out online via video identification procedure. On request, employees in the service center are available for individual advice via telephone, e-mail or chat for both purchase and financing.

Mercedes-Benz Online Store also available in other markets

By now there is the Mercedes-Benz Online Store for new passenger car sales in Germany and more than 30 other markets. Vans can be ordered online in Germany, but also in Sweden, Austria and France. Further markets are to follow. With the integration of Vans into the Mercedes-Benz Online Store, another important step is being taken on the way to the future of Mercedes‑Benz sales. The aim of the further development of sales is to make access to Mercedes-Benz products and services even more convenient for new and existing customers.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz