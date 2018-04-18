Focus on users & obtain benefits for partners Chery was most satisfying for Russia dealers in 2018

On April 11, 2018, Ernst & Young (International) Consulting and ROAD jointly released the Dealer Satisfaction Investigation for 2018 (DSI), in which Chery made exceptional performance and took the first place, followed by Skoda and Mitsubishi.

The first place of Chery in DSI 2018 again proves the strength of the brand. DSI 2018 involves more than 1,000 dealers of 33 mainstream automobile brands operating in Russia. In various dimensions, DSI intends to prove the performance of dealers in new-vehicle sales, service, dealer development and promotions. Thanks to the years of efforts of Ernst & Young (International) Consulting and ROAD, DIS has been optimized. Chery’s first place in DSI is attributed to the long-time adherence to the philosophy of “user priority”, representing Chery’s achievements in optimizing management system and making innovative digital marketing.

As one of the youngest but fastest-growing automobile brands in Russia, Chery has made excellent results since it made debut in the country in 2005, by using its powerful product strength and wonderful service. Till today, Chery has sold over 200,000 units in Russia, ranking No. 1 among China’s automobile brands. The sales and service dealers of Chery basically cover all major cities in the country, providing the reliable and mature products and services for local consumers. The products and brand of Chery have gained universal recognition and favor of Russian users. In 2015 and 2016, Chery won the title of Most Favored China Auto Brand. The success of the brand lies mainly in its development strategy featuring “focus on users & obtain benefits for partners”.

Only by catering to the demands of users can we ensure they have fun in driving. Having worked in Russia for dozens of years, Chery keeps launching all-new products with better quality while speeding up localized assembly. The TIGGO series are favored by Russian users as soon as they were launched. It is worth noting the all-new SUV of Chery will be launched in Russia market this year. Besides, Chery has also organized the brand marketing activities according to realities in Russia, such as Autolady Contest and TIGGO Carnival, so that Russian users can feel the brand philosophy and charm.

The overseas growth of Chery cannot be done without support and efforts of local dealers. By taking the first place in DSI, Chery has enhanced dealers’ confidence. In 2018, the top 10 dealers in Russia expressed hope of establishing partnership with Chery to create the better future. Chery will continue to optimize its products, services and dealer development so as to bring more surprises and possibilities to global users and dealers.

