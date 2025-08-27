Focus on long-term business development: Regent acquires Original Equipment Solutions from ContiTech

Original Equipment Solutions (OESL) develops and produces hose lines and bearing elements for the automotive industry

Continental today announced the sale of its ContiTech business area Original Equipment Solutions (OESL) to Regent. The transaction is subject to antitrust approval. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price and further details. The sale is part of the ContiTech group sector’s strategy to focus even more on industrial customers. With this step, Continental continues the course outlined at its Capital Market Day in June, aimed at establishing four strong independent champions.

“The decision to sell OESL is part of our broader strategy to intensify our focus on our industrial business. Going forward, ContiTech will be a standalone specialist for material solutions with a strong focus on industry,” said Philip Nelles, member of Continental’s Executive Board and head of the ContiTech group sector. “Given the dynamic market environment, concentrating on industrial business is the cornerstone of our strategy. Following the sale of OESL, ContiTech will generate around 80 percent of its sales with industrial customers. Our customer portfolio is highly diversified, both by industry and by region.”

OESL employs more than 16,000 people and generated sales of around €1.9 billion in fiscal 2024. The business area develops and produces hose lines and bearing elements for combustion-engine and electric vehicles.

“With its attractive product portfolio and extensive automotive expertise, OESL has a strong foundation and excellent growth prospects. As a long-term, strategically oriented owner, we will work closely with management to drive the transformation to sustainable, future-oriented mobility solutions and harness OESL’s potential to enhance value. This will create meaningful opportunities for our employees around the world,” said Michael A. Reinstein, founder and chairman of Regent.

