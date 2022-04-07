Focus on electric mobility: Daimler Buses at the BUS2BUS trade fair in Berlin

Mercedes-Benz eCitaro: Paving the way for eMobility with buses. Electric mobility from a single source: The complete eCitaro infrastructure

It’s a trade fair, industry gathering and platform for high-profile debates: The BUS2BUS trade fair on April 27th and 28th in Berlin is a cornerstone of the bus industry. Daimler Buses will be taking part with an all-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro.

It has developed a leading position in the best tradition of the Citaro low-floor bus: The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro sets standards in its field of all-electric city buses. In doing so, it is accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility with buses in cities and metropolises.

This success is built on its enormous flexibility. The eCitaro is available as a solo or articulated bus with different door variants. Two different battery technologies are also available in several configurations. The charging technology is also variable: There are three positions for charging plugs – two of which can be selected per vehicle – for charging at the depot as well as versions with pantographs and charging rails for charging on the go.

In addition, Daimler Buses is granting transport companies the option to participate in the rapid further development of battery technology. This involves both the use of solid-state batteries as well as the current generation of NMC batteries.

Another major element is the eCitaro’s platform: Despite its special design, it is based on the Citaro, which has proven itself thousands of times over. This applies to a large number of components, the body-in-white and also the layout of the passenger compartment. The eCitaro therefore operates with the identical and tried-and-tested quality stemming from the same production lines as the Citaro. Service, spare parts and repair are all at the same high level.

Another major advantage: Daimler Buses offers much more than “just” buses. On request, the complete infrastructure including the necessary conversion measures for the depot and charging technology can be added to the eCitaro from a single source. For transport companies, this means turnkey eMobility with city buses with tailor-made vehicles and as well as customized infrastructure from planning to commissioning.

Daimler Buses is also there for its customers afterward. Special eService contracts provided by the Omniplus service brand ensure mobility, including BusDepotManagement, in which Omniplus employees take over maintenance and repair work directly at the transport company’s workshop after consultation.

Comprehensive transmission and processing of the large amount of data for monitoring and optimizing the operating process is also ensured: For this purpose, customers can use the assessments provided by the Omniplus On Portal or experienced external partners such as IVU Traffic Technologies.

In addition to the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro on display, experts from Daimler Buses will be showcasing the innovations of the digital eServices to visitors at information terminals, available as part of the Omniplus On Portal as well as the path to turnkey solutions within the context of charging infrastructure.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck