FOCI goes to campus: Ferrari owners share their success stories

Ferrari owners in Indonesia wanted to inspire the next generation of business leaders and took the initiative to share their life experiences with students at a local university. After enjoying their breakfast and morning coffee at Pacific Place, Ferrari owners drove in a convoy to Binus University at Alam Sutera. Parked outside of the campus grounds, 20 Ferraris quickly became the centre of attention.

The Ferrari owners gathered at the university auditorium where 200 students listened to inspiring stories from accomplished speakers such as Mr. Hengky Setiawan, the owner of Telesindo Shop, Mr. Ajik Krisna, the owner of Krisna Bali, Mr. Jos Parengkuan, founder of Syailendra Capital, and Mr. Arie Christopher, the CEO of Ferrari Jakarta. The FOCI event, classified as a Binus University General Lecture, aimed to encourage and show the students that with hard work and tenacity, anything is possible.

Shortly after an exciting Q&A and photo session, 12 lucky students were given the opportunity to enjoy a ride in the Ferraris. The excitement on their faces made this a truly memorable event for all. Remarked one of the students:” We really appreciate listening to these gentlemen who have taken the time to share their experiences and to inspire us with their success stories. I have learned a lot today.” Hanan Supangkat, President of FOCI, said: “Inspired by the words of Enzo Ferrari, “If you can dream it, you can do it”, we hoped that we have inspired these students to dream a little Ferrari for themselves. With the help of Ferrari Jakarta and Binus University, we wanted to bring Ferrari closer to the millennials, to feel the passion and dream of the founder.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.