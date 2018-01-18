Flint Engine to build all-new diesel engine for 2019 Chevrolet Silverado

General Motors announced today that Flint Engine Operations will serve as the manufacturing site for the all-new Duramax 3.0L turbo-diesel for the 2019 Silverado.

In 2015 GM announced a $263 million investment in Flint Engine Operations for a new engine line.

The 2019 Silverado will be available with six engine/transmission combinations, enabling customers to find the combination of performance, efficiency and value that best fits their needs. One of these choices will be the all-new Flint-built 3.0L inline-six turbo-diesel. The new turbo-diesel will be paired with a Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic transmission and will feature industry-exclusive technologies that optimize performance and efficiency. It is expected to be an efficiency leader in the Silverado lineup.

“The next-generation Silverado builds on the success of our current models, many of which are produced here in Flint. We are proud to expand the industry-leading diesel portfolio here in Vehicle City,” said John Urbanic, Flint Engine Operations plant manager.

With diesel offerings on Equinox, Cruze, Colorado, Express, Silverado 1500 and Silverado HD, no other brand offers more diesel models or diesels in more segments than Chevrolet.

Flint Engine currently produces 1.4L engines used in the Chevrolet Cruze, Equinox and Volt.

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) has leadership positions in the world’s largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.