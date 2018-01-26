Flexible, cost-efficient, environmentally aware – MAN vehicles at the IFAT 2018 trade fair

Flexibility, cost efficiency, environmental awareness, practicality, efficiency, reliability – municipal authorities and contractors involved in refuse collection, in road-maintenance services and winter services place high demands on their vehicles. MAN has made these features the focus of their trade fair stand in Hall C6, Stand 317 at the IFAT 2018. You can find practical solutions at the world’s leading trade fair for water, sewage, waste and raw materials management from 14th – 18th May 2018 in Munich. MAN is taking part in the trade fair with five industry vehicles. In addition to a TGE, this also includes two TGMs and TGSs.

For municipal authorities and contractors, their vehicle’s operational and maintenance efficiency are important factors when choosing a customised vehicle-body combination – from vans to four-axle chassis, MAN equips municipal authorities’ and contractors’ fleets as a full-range provider from 3 to 44 tonnes. MAN has been successively launching the TGE, its lightweight van with the lion in the radiator grille, in various European markets since April 2017. MAN therefore offers a comprehensive range of commercial vehicles in the TGE, TGL, TGM, TGS and TGX series. This is because efficient characteristics only come into effect when there is a close interplay between MAN chassis and the industry-specific body and attachments.

For the first time at the IFAT – MAN TGE

For the first time at an industry trade fair, MAN is exhibiting a municipal vehicle from the TGE series. A retaining device for the snow plough and a gritting attachment on the loading area demonstrate its suitability for winter service. Municipal authorities and contractors involved in refuse collection and road maintenance will find the right vehicle for their diverse range of tasks in the wide-ranging TGE product portfolio. With box-type vans, glazed combi vans and chassis, MAN provides a wide range of cab types. You can choose between two wheelbases, three overhangs and three roof heights. There are single cab and crew cab options available for the chassis. With the corresponding configuration, a maximum payload of 1.5 tonnes is permitted with 3.5-tonners and with box-type vans, a maximum cargo compartment volume of 18.4 cubic metres is permitted. The entry-level vehicle in the MAN TGE series has a permissible gross vehicle weight of 3.0 tonnes. The upper end of the weight class is 5.5 tonnes with a rear axle fitted with twin tyres. The wide variety of variants enables you to be able to choose the drive. Depending on the permissible gross vehicle weight, front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive are all possible. When developing engines, the focus was placed on efficiency and robustness. The 1968 cm³ large 4-cylinder diesel engine is available in four power outputs from 102 hp to 177 hp.

