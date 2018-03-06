Flexible change of vehicle with Mercedes me Flexperience: A Mercedes-Benz for every occasion

With Mercedes me Flexperience Mercedes-Benz and Daimler Financial Services are taking another step on the road to becoming an integrated mobility provider. Aside from purchasing, financing and leasing a vehicle, in future customers and interested parties will have the choice of selecting and driving up to twelve new vehicles for a year at a fixed monthly rental rate. The rate includes insurance, maintenance, repair and tyres, and includes 36,000 kilometres a year. The centrepiece of this mobility offer is the Mercedes me Flexperience app, with which the customer can process the entire handling of the vehicle around the clock. This ranges from selecting his or her “dream vehicle” to collecting and returning the vehicle. The entire rental process will thus be digitalised. Based on Mercedes-Benz Rent, the rental offer from Mercedes-Benz Bank, the Mercedes me Flexperience is another mobility offering which was developed and implemented by the incubator Lab1886, Daimler AG’s and Daimler Financial Services’ innovation workshop. Pilot tests are beginning with two of the biggest car dealer groups within the German Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales network, BERESA and LUEG. With the new offer, both existing customers as well as new customer segments are to be addressed equally.

“With Mercedes me Flexperience we have a new, fully digitalised mobility offering. Our customers can flexibly use up to twelve vehicles per year according to their requirements – a ‘car on demand’ offer, so to speak. A Cabriolet on the weekend, an SUV for family holidays and a saloon for business trips, the vehicle changeover can be organised at any time of day using the app”, says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales. “This makes it easy for everyone to choose the appropriate Mercedes for every occasion. With Mercedes me Flexperience we are taking another step toward a complete package for individual mobility.”

The benefits of digitalisation go well beyond just handling the rental process with Mercedes me Flexperience. In contrast to traditional vehicle rental, the customer can select the engine line-up, colour and interior appointments. Upgrading to a higher vehicle class is also possible at any time. In addition, the app gives a complete overview of rental history and costs as well as vehicle data such as tank fill level and mileage thanks to connectivity.

“With our mobility and financial services expertise, we are in a position to provide our customers with maximum flexibility in the vehicle use, from digital vehicle selection and booking to payment”, says Klaus Entenmann, CEO of Daimler Financial Services AG.

“With Mercedes me Flexperience we are once again providing proof that implementing new innovative products and business models within the shortest time possible is a priority for us. The combination of the strengths of our core business and the start-up spirit of Lab1886 is particularly important for us”, says Susanne Hahn, Head of Lab1886.

