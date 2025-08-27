Fleetio and Motive launch advanced integration to improve fuel cost control and maintenance compliance

Solution delivers enhanced visibility and AI-powered accuracy to help organizations cut costs, ensure compliance, and maximize uptime with end-to-end automation

Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, and Fleetio, the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, today announced an expanded integration that centralizes fuel, maintenance, and telematics data. The solution provides two-way automated data workflows to help eliminate manual tasks, strengthen safety and compliance, extend asset life, and give fleets greater visibility into fuel and maintenance operating costs.

With fuel and service costs making up nearly 75% of operating budgets, fleet managers are facing mounting pressure to keep vehicles road-ready while controlling escalating expenses. The Motive-Fleetio integration introduces two new powerful capabilities to meet those challenges head-on:

Two-Way Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR) Sync: Defect resolutions now sync seamlessly through an automated, end-to-end DVIR process — improving compliance while maximizing vehicle and driver uptime. When an issue is resolved in Fleetio, the corresponding DVIR defect in Motive automatically closes, allowing managers to act quickly and prevent unsafe dispatches.

Motive Card Fuel Sync: Every Motive Card fuel transaction is automatically imported into Fleetio, giving fleets one source of truth for cost tracking, budgeting, and International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) reporting. By connecting fuel spend with driver behavior and asset health, managers gain new insight into one of their largest expenses and turn what was previously a blind spot into an advantage.

“This integration brings together fuel, telematics, and maintenance data in a way that helps companies not just react to challenges, but get ahead of them,” said Stefano Daneri, Fleet Ecosystem Strategist at Fleetio. “It’s all about turning data into action, action into uptime, and uptime into long-term performance.”

“Motive’s mission is to empower the people who run physical operations with AI-powered tools that make their work safer and more productive,” said Hemant Banavar, Chief Product Officer at Motive. “This integration advances that mission by uniting our AI-driven insights with Fleetio’s maintenance expertise—seamlessly connecting two mission-critical systems to help fleets operate at peak performance.”

Since 2018, Motive and Fleetio have worked together to unify maintenance and telematics data, enabling streamlined scheduling, fault tracking, service reminders, and asset insights. Today, with Fleetio managing over one million assets and Motive’s vast telematics reach, the partnership delivers one of the industry’s largest cross-platform datasets. Together, the companies deliver smarter benchmarking, predictive insights, and AI-driven automation that help fleets cut costs, boost compliance, and maximize safety and efficiency.

SOURCE: Motive