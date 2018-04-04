Five years on – Dacia Sandero still the most affordable car in the UK

Many things have increased in price since 2013 when the Dacia Sandero first arrived in the UK. However, despite a recent facelift and improvements, the entry-level Sandero Access has always maintained its ‘shockingly affordable’ claim of being the most affordable car on sale in the UK. Dacia has today announced its first price rise for the Sandero Access in over five years – and still remains the most affordable new car on sale in the UK. By over one thousand pounds.

Priced at £6,995 the Sandero Access SCe 75 is not just about the affordable initial purchase price. It recently came out on top of the cap hpi Pence Per Mile list, with a pence per mile cost, that takes into account all day to day running costs and depreciation, of just 20.63p – ahead of every other car on sale in the UK today. Dacia also took second and third places in this report.1

Demonstrating that the Sandero is not just about an extremely affordable price are the numerous recent awards it’s picked up – notably for the Ambiance TCe 90 version, What Car?’s ‘Best Small Car up to £12,000’ for the last six years.

Standard specification on the entry-level Access trim includes ABS, ESC, Hill start assist, front airbags, ISOFIX and Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), LED daytime running lights and 15-inch ‘Tarkine’ wheels.

Moving to the next trim level up – Ambiance – brings with it air conditioning (the most affordable car on sale in the UK with this feature as standard), DAB radio and front electric windows, for only £800 more.

With such an affordable price and a strong residual value, the Dacia Sandero Access SCe 75 is an extremely attractive purchase via the Dacia Dimensions PCP offer. With just a £1,367 deposit, customers pay just £89 a month – including a £250 deposit contribution from Dacia.

