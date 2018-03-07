Five trophy haul for Volkswagen at 2018 Business Vans Awards

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has kicked off another award-winning year, with all of its models claiming accolades at the 2018 Business Van Awards and the Caddy being named overall Van of the Year. The Caddy was also named Best Small Trades Van, the Transporter Kombi claimed the title of Best Crew Van for the fourth consecutive year, the all-new Crafter became Best Heavy Van and the Amarok reclaimed its position as Best Pick-up.

Commenting on the spread of wins, the independent judging panel said Volkswagen’s success was ‘a significant achievement and reflects the spot-on brand, image and operational benefits that Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles offer the trades and SME sector’.

Volkswagen has the most up-to-date range of any van manufacturer, having relaunched the Caddy and Transporter in September 2015, the Amarok in December 2016 and the all-new Crafter in May 2017. It has also refined its offering during that time, with the addition of petrol engines on Caddy and Transporter, becoming the first van manufacturer to add autonomous braking systems to all its vans and overhauling its aftersales support with a new converter scheme, out of hours servicing and a host of digital innovations.

Commenting on the petrol Caddy 1.2 TSI which won its category and the Van of the Year award, Ralph Morton, editorial director of Business Vans, said: ‘Trades looking for the smartest, most professional-looking small van for their sector need look no further. The Caddy is the epitome of professionalism, backed by a network that’s dedicated to the small business sector and running costs to make any van operator smile.’

The all-new Crafter, which has won a raft of awards since launch adds Business Van’s Best Heavy Van accolade to its list. Morton said: ‘The all-new Crafter is a seriously good van. With every configuration van operators could wish for, a brilliant interior, and a host of technology aids, the Crafter further underpins its position at the top of this sector with really competitive running costs.’

International Pick-Up of the Year, the Amarok V6, also reclaimed its spot as Business Van’s pick-up of choice, being described as ‘smart but rugged’ and with four-wheel drive and an auto box, ‘a great range of abilities to suit all requirements from the SME sector.’

Head of Fleet for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, David Hanna, collected the awards on behalf of the brand at a ceremony in London. He said: ‘This is a fantastic result and a great way for the brand to start 2018. For all of our models to triumph in their categories demonstrates the breadth of our range. The Business Vans award is a seal of approval for SME customers, giving them confidence to know they’re choosing the right product for their business.’

For more information on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.