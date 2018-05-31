Five stars for Suzuki Swift from JNCAP in Japan

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Swift equipped with Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) has earned maximum rank of Five Stars in Collision Safety Performance Assessment from the FY2017 Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP) in Japan.

Plus, the Swift equipped with DSBS and all-direction monitor has attained top Advanced Safety Vehicle++ (ASV++) rating in Preventive Safety Performance Assessment.

JNCAP is an institution in which the Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the National Agency for Automotive Safety & Victims’ Aid (NASVA) assess and disclose a result of a vehicle’s safety performance.

The Collision Safety Performance Assessment assesses a vehicle’s overall collision safety performance in five ranks based on assessment scores in three categories: Occupant Protection Performance Assessment; Pedestrian Protection Performance Assessment; and Seatbelt Reminder Assessment.

As for the Preventive Safety Performance Assessment, it assesses a vehicle’s overall performance of preventive safety system in three ranks based on assessment scores in four categories: the frontal Autonomous Emergency Braking System for vehicle; the frontal Autonomous Emergency Braking System for pedestrian; the Lane Departure Warning System; and the system that provides the driver with information captured by rear-facing cameras.

The Swift has enhanced safety performance upon collision by adopting light and rigid new-generation platform HEARTECT and Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) body structure. Plus, with the adoption of Suzuki Safety Support preventive safety technology including DSBS, it takes safety measures in both active and passive safety. The Swift qualifies for Sapo Car S Wide* of the Safety Support Car (Sapo Car)*, which is promoted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism for its expansion.

*Safety Support Car (Sapo Car) is the nickname given to the vehicles equipped with certain driving support functions such as the advanced safety technologies including autonomous braking. Sapo Car S category is one of the categories of the Safety Support Car which includes vehicles equipped with additional safety features that help prevent misuse of accelerator and brake pedals, which is recommended especially for elderly drivers. Sapo Car S Wide is one of the sub-categories of Sapo Car S category which includes vehicles equipped with autonomous braking (for pedestrians), system that helps prevent misuse of accelerator and brake pedals, lane departure warning, and advanced headlights.

